HARRISBURG — Rylee Shawver scored seven goals, and picked up two assists as Midd-West beat Central Dauphin, 13-4, and give coach Kailey Wagner her first win as head coach of the Mustangs.
Taylor Hestor added three goals, while Bella Fave chipped in two goals and an assist. Lily Shutt added a goal and assist. Keiley Smith had a goal and Ella Benner had an assist.
Danville 17, Lewisburg 1
LEWISBURG — Lucy Pickle scored nine goals as the Ironmen avenged a loss in the District 4 championship game from the last two times the teams met in 2019.
Gianna Feldmann added four goals and Addison Reidle had two goals. Jenna Strony and Addy Palm also scored goals for Danville (4-0). Feldmann added three assist and Strony had two. Pickle, Reidle, Palm, Outt and Baylor each had assist.
Ella Reish had the lone goal for Lewisburg (2-1).
Boys
Lewisburg 16,
Mifflinburg 7
MIFFLINBURG — Matt Spaulding scored six goals and added an assist as the Green Dragons picked up the CSLL victory.
Alex Koontz chipped in five goals and an assist. Evan Gilger chipped in two goals. Rowan Martin, Collin Starr and Joey Martin also scored for the Green Dragons.
John Darrup led the Wildcats with four goals and an assist.