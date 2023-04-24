BEAVER SPRINGS — Trevor Sheaffer described a former baseball life in which he hit the occasional batting-practice home run and showed "warning-track power" in games.
That was before Monday, though, when the Midd-West junior crushed a game-changing grand slam into the crisp, Snyder County evening.
Sheaffer went to the plate with the Mustangs leading Danville by four midway through their Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II clash. The bases were loaded with two outs when he turned on a 1-1 pitch from Ironmen right-hander Cole Duffy, pulling the ball high over the right-field fence to instantly double the lead.
"I wasn't trying to do anything special. I just kind of wanted to get the ball in play — something little, just find a way to score some runs since it was still a close game," Sheaffer said. "That's kind of what everyone lives for as a competitive player, and I just enjoy having the opportunity to be in those situations."
Sheaffer's blast highlighted a 10-hit attack, and three Midd-West pitchers combined on a two-hitter with 14 strikeouts in the 11-2 win over Danville. The Mustangs rebounded from their first division loss Friday at Lewisburg to improve to 8-2 overall (5-1 HAC-II).
"They stepped right up, and it was like Friday didn't even happen," said Midd-West coach Scott Wright. "Let's carry it on, start a new season here and let's go."
Mustangs starter Griffen Paige worked through a bases-loaded jam in the first inning with one run allowed, and finished with eight strikeouts in four innings of one-hit ball. Aidan Everly gave up one hit and an unearned run while fanning three in two innings of relief. And Caden Wolfley made his season debut on the bump with three strikeouts in a scoreless seventh.
"You have to identify and give credit to those kids," said Danville coach Devin Knorr. "Paige is tough, and we've not seen many arms of that caliber. For us, it's a learning experience. I think we got ourselves too wound up and probably got out of our heads a little bit in terms of our approaches. You give credit to their arms, and I think we have to do a better job of putting the ball in play with do strikes and making them play defense."
The youthful Ironmen, who were coming off a signature win over Montoursville at home Friday, dropped to 5-4 (2-3 HAC-II). They started five sophomores (including Duffy) and a freshman Monday, and they immediately set the stage for a big inning against Wright State-bound Paige.
Mason Raup, a Slippery Rock commit who hit a team-best .388 in his junior year, hammered a long double to the right-field corner on the game's first pitch. He scored a one-out run with the help of two passed balls ahead of consecutive walks to Reece McCarthy and Connor Geise. Lincoln Diehl then worked Paige's third of four three-ball counts in the inning before walking to fill the bases. Paige pushed the seventh pitch of Carter Raup's at-bat past the freshman to close the inning with a 1-0 deficit.
"I haven't (started) in a week or more, and that first inning I just wasn't really myself out there. North and south (in the strike zone), I was off," said Paige, who threw 36 first-inning pitches. "If I can get ahead on guys I have a better chance, and I wasn't getting ahead on guys. I was walking them."
The left-hander was stellar from that point, retiring 10 of the next 11 Ironmen he faced — including the last seven in a row — five by strikeout.
"Friday was a tough loss. We feel that we're the better team there, and we should have got the job done," Paige said. "Coming back and rebounding was big. The confidence is definitely up."
Midd-West tied the score with a run in the home second with Cole Shutt's leadoff double, a one-out single by Sheaffer, and a double-steal. Wolfley's leadoff bunt in the third was followed by lined hits by Paige and Garrett Leitzel with no outs for a 3-1 lead.
The Mustangs' decisive, seven-run fourth began with consecutive walks to Easton Erb and Matthew Weimer, the last two in the batting order who reached base five times in eight plate appearances.
"One through nine, I think, we're dangerous wherever any guy is," Sheaffer said. "For sure, though, since we made the change that I moved down in the lineup (five games in), that we got really good in the lower half and pitchers don't really get a break."
Everly singled in Erb to make it 3-1. Then, after Paige was intentionally walked with one out to fill the bases, Leitzel fouled off three two-strike pitches to work a run-scoring walk for a 4-1 lead. Duffy recorded his first strikeout, and he was 0-2 on Braxton Smith before hitting him with an up-and-in fastball that forced across a run. Sheaffer, one of the Mustangs two left-handed bats with Wolfley, then clubbed his first varsity homer to make it 9-1.
"Trevor's sneaky powerful," said Wright. "He can go off — just like tonight — at any time. Then the next times up, he can hit two, three base hits."
Doubles by Everly and Paige against Danville reliever Daniel Walker two batters apart in the home fifth led to Midd-West's last two runs.
"The difference here is when (Paige) struggled early with his command, we left them loaded and scored one run. When we struggled with command, they cleared (the bases)," said Knorr. "Three-one, four-one turns into nine-one, where the game might not have been that wide open. We have to do a better job of scratching runs across."
MIDD-WEST 11, DANVILLE 2
Danville;100;010;0 — 2-2-1
Midd-West;011;720;x — 11-10-1
Cole Duffy, Daniel Walker (4) and Mason Raup, Casey Mills (6). Griffen Paige, Aidan Everly (5), Caden Wolfley (7) and Matthew Weimer.
WP: Paige. LP: Duffy.
Danville: M. Raup 1-for-1, double, 2 runs; Duffy 1-for-4, RBI.
Midd-West: Everly 2-for-3, double, 2 runs, RBI; Wolfley 1-for-4, run; Paige 2-for-3, double, run, RBI; Garrett Leitzel 1-for-3, run, 2 RBIs; Cole Shutt 1-for-4, double, run; Braxton Smith run, RBI; Trevor Sheaffer 2-for-4, home run (4th, 3 on), run, 4 RBIs; Easton Erb 1-for-2, run.