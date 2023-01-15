Do you need an excuse to get up out of that chair and get some fresh air and exercise? If so, why not try shed hunting? No silly — I don’t mean that little shack behind the house with the mowers and shovels in it. I am referring to shed antlers. You know, those awesome eye-catching pieces of bone that grow on the heads of such fascinating critters as whitetail deer and elk.
Why shed hunting? I think the real question should be why not. I am willing to bet that like most folks, you overdid it on the holiday goodies and have been lounging around thinking you will get back in shape when warmer weather arrives. Why wait? Put on your favorite pair of hiking boots and head out for some fresh air and exercise now!
I know you’ve been wondering about that big buck you and your friends had hoped to catch up with but didn’t. Remember how beautiful those antlers looked? Right now they could be out there just laying on the ground, waiting to be found and admired.
Where should you start your search? Feeding areas, bedding areas, and the travel routes in between are always good bets. Remember all of those little out-of-the-way hiding spots that come to mind, but you passed by during the hunting season because they were in safety zones and you wanted to do things legally and right as a true sportsman or woman should?
Over the last decade shed hunting has seen a big increase in popularity. Not only is it a great reason to get outdoors, but you can involve the whole family. No need to leave the little ones behind. Odds are their vision is better than yours anyway. Why, a lot of folks are even involving their family dog. A dog that is taught to play fetch at home using an antler will only naturally retrieve antlers found during a pleasant walk outdoors
Did you know some communities are even holding organized shed hunts as a way to raise money and promote tourism in their area? It’s true. For example, consider the hunt organized by the QIDC (Quehanna Industrial Development Corp.) based out of Karthaus, PA. Actually, they are holding two hunts — an elk shed hunt for adults and a deer shed hunt for youngsters. Registration is currently underway and will continue until Feb. 12. The hunt will be held from Feb. 13 to May 27, with scoring taking place on May 27 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Pottersdale Park. More information is available by calling 814-762-2813.
What is the biggest tip I can give to first-time shed hunters? That’s simple. Look down! I know it sounds a bit goofy, but often I’m so interested in watching songbirds, rock formations and all those other interesting sights in the outdoors that I have to remind myself to keep searching the ground.
While shed hunting can be done year-round, the best time is now. This time of year, ground cover is thinner, making antlers easier to spot. Also, rodents such as mice and squirrels are notorious for chewing antlers, as these critters love the calcium in bone matter.
For the best-looking antlers, it is important that you find them before the rodents do.
What can you use a shed antler for? Knife handles, belt buckles, buttons and paperweights are all possibilities. Though personally, I think just holding one and picturing the beauty of the creature that once carried it is more than enough to make the search well worth your time and energy.