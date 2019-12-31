LEWISTOWN — Nick Shedleski and Ben Liscum each scored 17 points to lead Lewisburg to a 68-46 over Mifflin County in nonleague boys basketball on Monday.
C.J. Mabry scored eight of his 12 points for the Green Dragons (6-3) in the third quarter when Lewisburg pushed its two-point halftime lead into an 11-point advantage.
Conner Cherry scored 20 points to lead the Panthers (0-9).
Lewisburg 68, Mifflin County 46
Lewisburg (6-3) 68
Dante Sims 2 0-0 5; Cam Michaels 0 3-4 3; Brett Herman 2 2-2 6; Ben Liscum 6 4-5 17; Nick Shedleski 7 2-2 17; Forrest Zelechoski 1 0-1 3; Peter Lantz 2 0-0 5; C.J. Mabry 6 0-0 12. Totals 26 11-14 68.
3-points: Sims, Liscum, Shedleski, Zelechoski, Lantz.
Did not score: Kaden Weuderman, Joey Martin.
Mifflin County (0-9) 46
Xavier Vega 3 6-6 14; Cole Knable 1 2-2 4; Owen Wise 2 0-0 4; Cade Penepacker 0 2-2 2; Conner Cherry 9 2-4 20; Jace Shoemaker 0 2-4 2. Totals 15 14-18 46.
3-point goals: Vega 2.
Did not score: Tyler Metz, Mark Shilling, Conner Zimmerman.
Score by quarters
Lewisburg 12 12 21 23 — 68
Mifflin County 9 13 12 12 — 46
n Midd-West 71, Benton 46
MIDDLEBURG — Isaac Hummel and Braedon Reid each scored 20 points to lead the Mustangs to the nonleague win.
Hummel did most of his damage in the first quarter, scoring 12 points to help Midd-West (4-4) to a 26-11 lead after one quarter. The Mustangs pushed the lead to 25 at the break behind Reid, who knocked down three 3-pointers in the second quarter.
Hunter Wolfley chipped in 10 points, while Stefan Leitzel had 12 rebounds. Carter Knepp had seven steals and seven assists.
Benton falls to 1-5.
Midd-West 71, Benton 46
Benton (1-5) 46
Aidyn Chapin 2 2-2 6; Josh Glassley 1 0-0 2; Tristian Brown 3 0-1 9; Max Steward 2 0-0 4; James Dilossi 9 3-5 21; Luke Hayman 2 0-0 4. Totals 19 5-8 46.
3-point goals: Brown 3.
Did not score: Josh Williams, Landon Shires, Nate Kitchel.
Midd-West (4-4) 71
Eli Swan 1 0-0 2; Braedon Reid 7 1-1 20; Hunter Wolfley 4 0-0 10; Carter Knepp 1 0-0 2; Griffen Paige 2 0-0 6; Stefan Leitzel 2 0-1 4; Andrew Oldt 1 0-0 3; Chris Fisher 2 0-0 4; Isaac Hummel 10 0-0 20. Totals 30 1-2 71.
3-point goals: Reid 5, Wolfley 2, Paige 2, Oldt.
Did not score: Easton Erb, Cordell Hostetler, Owen Solomon.
Score by quarters
Benton 11 9 8 18 – 46
Midd-West 26 19 14 12 – 71
JV: Midd-West, 45-24.
n Shikellamy 59,
Minersville 38
SUNBURY — Jacob Hernandez and Davis Marshall combined for 31 points to lead the Braves, who shot 50 percent from the field as a team in the victory.
Hernandez finished with 18 points, while Marshall had 13 points for Shikellamy (3-5). Sophomore John Peifer had seven points, seven rebounds and three assists.
Brenden Lonergan led the Battlin’ Miners (0-7) with 13 points.
Shikellamy 59, Minersville 38
Minersville (0-7) 38
Landon Boyle 0 1-2 1; Gabe Davis 1 0-0 2; Brenden Lonergan 6 1-3 13; Xavier Noble 2 2-4 7; Dom Pizzico 4 1-2 9; Mike Schwalm 2 0-0 4; Haidyn Urquiza 1 0-0 2.
3-point goals: Noble.
Did not score: Mike Rizzardi.
Shikellamy (3-5) 59
Scott Blasius 1 0-0 2; Jacob Hernandez 9 0-0 18; Kaden Hoffman 1 0-0 2; Brayden Long 1 0-0 2; Nate Luciano 4 1-2 9; Davis Marshall 5 3-6 13; Nate Minnier 2 0-0 4; John Peifer 3 0-0 7; Dylan Stevens 0 2-2 2. Totals 25 6-10 59.
3-point goals: Luciano 2, Peifer.
Did not score: Cael Amerman, Mason Deitrich, Collin Zechman, Jarrod VanKirk.
Score by quarters
Minersville 4 13 13 8 — 38
Shikellamy 13 12 18 16 — 59
JV: Shik, 61-41. High scorers, Shik, Deitrich, 15; Minersville, Jacob Rizzardi, 13.
n Meadowbrook Chr. 73,
Immanuel Christian 35
HAZLETON — Ashton Canelo and Dillon Stokes each scored 14 points as the Eagles rolled to the nonleague victory.
Jacob Reed, Evan Young, Nevin Carrier and Peter Ramirez each added seven points for Meadowbrook Christian (2-6).
Isaac Tripp had 28 points for Immanuel Christian.
Meadowbrook Christian 73,
Immanuel Christian 35
Meadowbrook Christian (2-6) 73
C.J. Carrier 3 0-0 6; Dillon Stokes 6 0-0 14; Ashton Canelo 6 2-4 14; Noah Smith 3 0-0 6; Jacob Reed 3 0-0 7; Evan Young 3 1-3 7; Nevin Carrier 3 1-2 7; Peter Ramirez 2 3-4 7; Mike Smith 1 0-0 3; Keegan Gill 1 0-0 2. Totals 31 7-13 73.
3-point goal: Stokes 2, Reed, Smith.
Did not score: Gavin Millett.
Immanuel Christian 35
Gabriel DeMarco 3 0-0 6; Isaac Tripp 10 6-11 28; Jarean Familia 0 0-2 0; Isaiah Beishline 0 1-2 1. Totals 13 7-15 35.
3-point goals: Tripp 2.
Did not score: Grant Fountain.
Score by quarters
Meadowbrook Chr. 20 20 23 10 — 73
Immanuel Chr. 8 11 11 5 — 35
n Loyalsock 83,
Southern Columbia 34
CATAWISSA — Rees Watkins scored 19 points to lead four Lancers in double figures in the HAC crossover game.
Aiden Gair added 14 points, while Sarji Ali and Sean Jensen each added 10 for Loyalsock, who improves to 9-0.
Liam Klebon had 12 points to lead the Tigers (2-6).
Loyalsock 83,
Southern Columbia 34
Loyalsock (9-0) 83
Aiden Gair 5 3-4 14; Sarji Ali 4 0-3 10; Idris Ali 3 1-2 8; Rees Watkins 9 0-0 19; Sean Jensen 4 2-2 10; Chase Cavanaugh 3 0-0 6; Rian Glunk 3 0-0 7; Dom Jennings 3 0-0 8; Elijah Gair 2 0-1 4. Totals 36 6-12 83.
3-point goals: Jennings 2, A. Gair, Watkins, Glunk.
Did not score: Rivers Parrish.
Southern Columbia (2-6) 34
Liam Klebon 5 0-0 12; Owen Sosnoski 0 1-2 1; Connor Gallagher 5 0-0 11; Kaiden Carl 1 0-0 2; Matt Masala 1 0-0 3; Ian Huntington 0 1-2 1; Joey Szuler 1 0-0 2; Jake Toczlousky 1 0-0 2. Totals 14 2-4 34.
3-point goals: Klebon 2, Gallagher, Masala.
Did not score: Jason Yeich, Tommy Ziemba, Jake Rose.
Score by quarters
Loyalsock 21 20 17 28 — 83
Southern Col. 5 13 13 8 — 34
n Tri-Valley 71,
Lourdes Regional 39
COAL TOWNSHIP — Matt Ace scored 15 points to lead the Bulldogs, who scored 55 points in the middle two quarters of the Schuylkill League-Division II contest.
Chase Deeter added 14 points, while Tyler McGrath and Kole Nye each chipped in 10 points for Tri-Valley (4-2 overall, 2-0 SCL-II).
Nick deManicor and Maxwell Reiprish each had 10 points to lead the Red Raiders (1-7, 0-3).
Tri-Valley 71, Lourdes Regional 39
Tri-Valley (4-2) 71
Brody Smith 3 0-0 8; Tyler McGrath 4 2-2 10; Matt Ace 6 0-0 15; Chase Deeter 4 3-5 14; Kole Nye 5 0-0 10; Kade Deeter 3 1-2 7; Kroh 2 0-0 5; Bowman 1 0-0 2. Totals 28 6-9 71.
3-point goals: Ace 3, Deeter 3, Smith 2, Kroh.
Did not score: none.
Lourdes Regional (1-7) 39
Casen Sandri 0 1-2 1; Nick DeManicor 4 2-5 10; Hunter Reed 4 1-4 9; Tyler Novak 1 0-2 2; Elliot Dobson 0 1-1 1; Maxwell Reiprish 5 0-0 10; Michael Keer 1 4-4 6. Totals 14 9-19 39.
3-point goals: none.
Did not score: Chris Feudale, Joey Nguyen.
Score by quarters
Tri-Valley 7 25 30 9 — 71
Lourdes Regional 8 8 10 13 — 39
JV: Lourdes, 41-36. High scorers, LR, Keer, 17; TV, McGrath, 12.