SHENANDOAH — Bryan Rivera scored 28 points, and Kaleb Maksimak added 22 points to lead the Blue Devils to the Schuylkill League crossover win.
ALex Hughes had 14 points, and Colin Lokitis chipped in 13 points and 11 rebounds for the Red Raiders (4-12).
Shenandoah Valley 58, Lourdes Regional 46
Shenandoah Valley 58
Kaleb Maksimik 8 1-3 22; Brayden Maksimik 0 2-2 2; A.Nickerson 1 0-0 3; John Silvestre 0 1-2 1; Erick Hernandez 1 0-0 2; Bryan Rivera 11 2-2 28. Totals: 21 6-9 58.
3-point goals: K.Maksimik 5, Rivera 4, Nickerson.
Did not score: None.
Lourdes Regional (4-12) 46
Owen Sandri 3 0-0 9; Alex Hughes 7 0-0 14; Austin Lamonica 1 0-0 3; Colin Lokitis 5 3-4 13; Trebor Moore 2 0-0 4; Brighton Scicchitano 1 0-0 3. Totals: 19 3-4 46.
3-point goals: Sandri 3, Lamonica, Scicchitano.
Did not score: Joey Feudale, Liam Bradley.
Score by quarters
LR;14;8;11;13 — 46
SV;16;11;18;13 — 58