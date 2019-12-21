BLOOMSBURG — Frank Sheptock was hired to as the Bloomsburg University football coach Friday.
“The Bloomsburg University football program welcomes a true leader in Frank Sheptock, as the 28th head coach of the program,” Bloomsburg University Director of Athletics Michael McFarland said. “With his appointment as head coach, we have secured a leader who believes in BU’s athletic and institutional goals, while taking the football program to new heights.”
Sheptock comes to Bloomsburg after a one-year stint at Misericordia University where he served as the defensive coordinator and linebackers coach. Prior to that, Sheptock was the football coach and athletic director, at Berwick High School from 2016-19 and went 27-11.
Prior to spending the 2015 campaign as the defensive line coach at Bloomsburg University, Sheptock, a 1986 Bloomsburg graduate, was at Division III Wilkes University as the defensive coordinator from 1990-95 and then took over the Colonels’ program and served as head coach from 1996-2014. While at Wilkes, Sheptock went 107-81 overall and established the program record for most wins in a season (11) and career (107), while leading the Colonels to nine postseason appearances. His 2005 squad went 8-3 overall and advanced to the NCAA Division III tournament while his 2006 team posted an 11-1 mark with an appearance in the second round of the NCAA Division III playoffs.
“I am both humbled and honored to be the Bloomsburg University head football coach,” Sheptock said. “Bloomsburg University significantly impacted my development as an individual, and I take great pride in being allowed to continue that positive impact on our current and prospective student-athletes.”
A member of the NCAA Division II Team of the Quarter Century (1973-97), Sheptock played linebacker, and holds the school records for tackles in a career (537), single season (159), and single game (23), as well as career fumble recoveries (12).
Sheptock was a four-time PSAC First Team selection, a three-time First Team Associated Press All-American, and All-East Region honoree for the Huskies. Sheptock was inducted into the Bloomsburg Athletics Hall of Fame in 1997, the College Football Hall of Fame in 2007, the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame in 2010, and was named to the PSAC’s 150 Contributors of College Football in 2019 as one of Bloomsburg’s 10 honorees.