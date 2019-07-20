WILLIAMSPORT — Shikellamy/Acorn knew it faced a tough task Friday.
After losing the opener of the best-of-three Little League Section 3 9-11 Division softball tournament, Shikellamy/Acorn needed to defeat Loyalsock twice in a row to advance to the state tournament.
Shikellamy/Acorn scored four second-inning runs, but that was the high point, as Loyalsock grabbed a 14-4, four inning win.
“We had an awesome (second) inning,” Shikellamy/Acorn manager Nichole Fegley said. “The bats were rolling. We came out with a fresh start, and we were 100 percent better than yesterday.”
Loyalsock scored a pair of runs in the bottom of the first, but Shikellamy/Acorn struck in the top of the second.
Sarah Long drew a leadoff walk, though it seemed as if she would be stranded as Loyalsock pitcher Jillian Kennedy responded with back-to-back strikeouts. However, Makenna Hoffman hit a two-out RBI single to draw within a run. Makenzie Jackson drew walk, and Aubrey Springer reached base on an error that cleared the bases. Springer then scored on a passed ball for a 4-1 Shikellamy/Acorn lead.
After surrendering the lead, Loyalsock manager Jon Clapper called his team to the mound for a conference.
“I went out and said, ‘That's all right, we’ve got that out of our system. We’ve got bats. It’s the second inning, and that’s over. We’re gonna get up to bat, we’re gonna focus, and we’re gonna get them all back,’” he said.
Loyalsock did exactly that. Addi Cross drove in two runs with an RBI single to tie the game, and Alena Barone gave Loyalsock the lead with another single. Gianna Steele and Bri Helmrich each hit RBI singles to break the game open.
Ten consecutive Loyalsock batters reached base as it scored 10 runs on eight hits in the inning.
With the ten-run lead rule in effect in the fourth inning, Shikellamy/Acorn tried to extend the game with two straight hits to start the frame. Kennedy struck out the next two batters and a popup ended the game, giving Loyalsock the victory.
“I think our team was awesome,” Fegley said. “It’s a great group of girls, and they’ve been playing together for a while.”
With the win, Loyalsock advances to the state tournament in Greensburg
“They’re all excited for the next step here at states,” Clapper said. “Lots of smiles out there.”
LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL
SECTION 3 DIVISION 9-11
LOYALSOCK 14, SHIKELLAMY/ACORN 4, 4 inn.
Shikellamy/Acorn`040`0 — 4
Loyalsock`2(10)2`x` — 14
WP: Jillian Kennedy. LP: Kiahana Lenner.
Shikellamy/Acorn: Makenna Hoffman, 2 singles, RBI, Run; Tarynn Heintzelan, single.
Loyalsock: Katie Clapper, 2 singles, 3 runs; Bri Helmrich, 2 singles, RBI; Alena Barone, 2 singles, RBI, 3 runs; Kennedy, 2 singles, run.