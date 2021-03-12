WINDGATE — Finish.
It’s a word that echoed from the Shikellamy huddle all night Thursday.
Finish the game. The Braves had blown a double-digit lead to Central Mountain less than two weeks ago.
Finish the comeback from an early COVID shutdown and an 0-6 start.
And, maybe most importantly, finish off the 42-year-old monkey on the back of the program.
“That’s what I was telling them out of every timeout: ‘Finish it! Finish it!’” Shikellamy senior Davis Marshall said.
Marshall scored a game-high 29 points, and the Braves defense smothered Central Mountain in a 59-42 victory in the District 4-6 Class 5A championship game at Bald Eagle Area High School.
It was Shikellamy’s first boys basketball district title since 1979.
“This program has been snake-bit with key injuries to key guys over the years,” Braves interim coach Don Leitzel said. “We kept talking after quarters, at timeouts, and at halftime — we haven’t done anything yet. But Bill (Zeigler) and Giovanni (Tebar) put together a great game plan, and everything single thing we wanted them to do, the kids executed it perfectly.”
It’s been a trying school year for the Braves seniors. Three of the five starters played on a football team that struggled mightily with injuries in a losing season. Then the basketball season was the area’s first to shut down at the end of November. Add in that 0-6 start and players like Marshall, Nate Luciano and John Peifer could have thrown in the towel until spring.
“We never gave up really. Things started off tough, we just pushed through it. Never gave up one thing,” Marshall said. “Especially after football — COVID was tough — but Jersey Shore (football) won a district title; they didn’t make excuses. So we fought through it, and now we have a district title.”
“We’ve learned a lot of life lessons over the past few months,” Luciano added. “As a team, we pulled together. We overcame a lot. We started off horrible. It just all came together.”
Perhaps it should have been no surprise that Thursday also began with some adversity. Shikellamy head coach Bill Zeigler learned he would have to miss the game due to an illness in the family. Zeigler was forced to keep track of the game from home on the radio and his computer.
“It was hard,” Zeigler said. “I listened to the Chief (Dave Ritchie) and Kevin (Herr) on the radio, but they were about 15 seconds behind (the livestream). The worst part was the half an hour before the game. That’s the time when you get you look in the kids’ eyes, get them ready. I was just pacing the house, worried about that game.”
Zeigler needn’t have been concerned. The Braves started the game aggressively on both ends of the floor, and never looked back against the Wildcats.
Shikellamy’s man-to-man defense forced 12 first-half turnovers. Brayden Long hit a 3-pointer to open the game, and when Marshall converted inside just a minute in the Braves led 7-0.
Shikellamy was never really tested after that, but that didn’t mean the Braves didn’t get tense. Past history — the blown fourth-quarter lead on March 2, and 42 years without district title — still weighed on them.
However, despite being plagued by turnovers and struggling score in the second half, Shikellamy’s defense never let Central Mountain back in the game. In the second half, the Braves ran a 1-3-1 zone with a trap at the top in the halfcourt. Braves sophomore Mason Deitrich forced a steal on the first defensive possession, and it became a theme of the second half. Luciano had three steals in the half from his spot on the wing.
“It’s something we put in over the last few days,” Luciano said. “It worked really well, and we had a lot of confidence in it.”
Things were going so well for the Braves, Leitzel didn’t need to use a timeout until the 2:03 mark of the third quarter to stem a series of five straight Wildcats’ points that cut the lead to 42-28. Peifer converted a putback, and later found Luciano for a layup to push the lead to 18.
“I might need new carpet. I was really nervous going into the fourth quarter,” Zeigler said about tracking the game. “My dog was wondering what was going on.”
Marshall took care of the Braves’ issues, scoring the first five points of the fourth quarter to give Shikellamy its largest lead at 51-29.
Marshall was the only Brave in double figures, but Peifer scored nine first-half points. Deitrich and Luciano each finished with eight.
“I can’t say enough about these kids. They’ve been through so many things (this year),” Zeigler said. “My staff — Donnie, Gio and (athletic director) Tim (Foor) — really stepped up. A month ago we were 1-8, and now we are district champions.”
Shikellamy plays District 3 champion Lower Dauphin (19-3), a 24-22 winner over Cocalico, in the state quarterfinals next Friday, but the Braves will worry about that next week.
They have today off school to celebrate their history making win.
DISTRICT 4-6 CLASS 5A PLAYOFFS
CHAMPIONSHIP
at Bald Eagle Area H.S., Windgate
SHIKELLAMY 59, CENTRAL MOUNTAIN 42
Shikellamy (9-12) 59
John Peifer 3 2-2 9; Brayden Long 1 0-0 3; Mason Deitrich 4 0-0 8; Nate Luciano 4 0-2 8; Davis Marshall 13 1-1 29; Jacaree James 1 0-0 2. Totals 26 3-5 59.
3-point goals: Marshall 2, Peifer, Long.
Did not score: Cael Amerman, Cam Lenner, Collin Zechman, Scott Miller.
Central Mountain (7-13) 42
Jack Hanna 4 2-3 11; Brett Gerlach 2 0-0 4; Cayde McCloskey 1 2-2 4; Trevor Adair 4 0-0 8; Aiden Major 3 0-0 6; Nick Long 2 2-4 6; Ryan Alexander 1 0-0 3. Totals 17 6-9 42.
3-point goals: Hanna, Alexander.
Did not score: Ashton Probst, Ryan Pentz.
Score by quarters
Shikellamy 20 13 13 13 — 59
Central Mountain 9 11 9 13 — 42