LOCK HAVEN — Shikellamy’s boys and girls both went 2-1 on Tuesday in a quad cross-country meet.
Williamsport swept both races. The Millionaires took five of the top nine spots on the boys side.
Carter Balliet placed third to lead the Braves (14-5), who defeated Central Mountain and Selinsgrove.
The Seals’ top finisher was Zach Wentz, who placed 15th.
Shikellamy’s Alyssa Keeley won the girls race, and teammate Macy Carper was third. The Braves (13-4) topped Selinsgrove and Central Mountain.
Mikayla Carnathan placed fifth to lead the Seals, who topped Central Mountain.
BOYS
Williamsport 18, Central Mountain 45
Williamsport 15, Selinsgrove 50
Williamsport 23, Shikellamy 36
Central Mountain 25, Selinsgrove 30
Shikellamy 23, Central Mountain 36
Shikellamy 16, Selinsgrove 45
Individual results
1. Henry Lyon (W) 17:43; 2. Owen Mahon (W) 18:29; 3. Carter Balliet (Shik) 18:44; 4. Michael Cashwell (CM) 18:57; 5. Nolan Reynolds (Shik) 18:59; 6. Ethan Holcomb (W) 19:02; 7. Paul Snyder (Shik) 19:10; 8. Justin Fulmer (W) 19:11; 9. Gavin Furey (W) 19:16; 12. Geno Serafini (CM) 19:31; 13. Bryce Gray (CM) 19:54; 14. Micah Zellers (Shik) 19:58; 15. Zach Wentz (Sel) 20:27; 16. Eric Dixon (Shik) 20:30; 17. Mason Reitenbach (Sel) 20:31; 27. Ben Malehorn (Sel) 21:45; 31. Connor Andretta (Sel) 21:57; 34. Jarrett Lee (Sel) 22:07; 36. Devin Miller (CM) 22:19; 40. Ben Storms (CM) 23:21.
GIRLS
Williamsport 15, Central Mountain 46
Williamsport 22, Selinsgrove 35
Williamsport 24, Shikellamy 31
Selinsgrove 21, Central Mountain 38
Shikellamy 21, Central Mountain 37
Shikellamy 24, Selinsgrove 31
Individual results
1. Alyssa Keeley (Shik) 20:33; 2. Lydia Smith (W) 21:04; 3. Macy Carper (Shik) 21:19; 4. Mikayla Carnathan (Sel) 22:13; 5. Katie Brue (W) 22:14; 6. Ade Leason (Sel) 22:14; 7. Emily Hale (W) 22:19; 8. Ellie Fisher (W) 22:30; 9. Nina Lattie (W) 23:35; 10. Fatima Kaba (CM) 23:46; 11. Zoe Tomko (Sel) 23:58; 12. Gianna Dressler (CM) 24:06; 13. Emma Strausser (Shik) 24:08; 14. Emma Bronowicz (Shik) 24:15; 15. Bri Hennett (Shik) 24:15; 16. Breia Mayes (Sel) 24:17; 19. Madeline Jones (CM) 24:58; 20. Maryrose Molina-Shuman (Sel) 25:05; 26. Ellyn Newman (CM) 25:51; 34. Catherine LaVallee (CM) 27:30.
Lewisburg boys, girls sweep
MONTOURSVILLE — The Green Dragons got wins from Jacob Hess on the boys side, and Kyra Binney on the girls to cruise to a pair of quad meet sweeps.
The Green Dragons boys took five of the top six spots to beat Shamokin, Midd-West and Montoursville.
The Indians’ Conner Anascavage was second to break up the Lewisburg runners. Isaac Jordan was 16th for the Mustangs.
On the girls side, Lewisburg put five runners in the top seven.
Lydia Bowersox placed sixth for Midd-West, and Aubrey Shultz was 15th for Shamokin.
BOYS
Lewisburg 19, Shamokin 42
Lewisburg 15, Montoursville 48
Lewisburg 15, Midd-West 50
Shamokin 18, Midd-West 39
Shamokin 22, Montoursville 33
Montoursville 23, Midd-West 36
Individual results
1. Jacob Hess (L) 18:01; 2. Conner Anascavage (S) 18:01; 3. Peter Lantz (L) 18:50; 4. Calvin Bailey (L) 18:51; 5. Evan Hart (L) 18:51; 6. Gianluca Perrone (L) 18:51; 7. Jeremiah Sulouff (Mon) 18:53; 8. Santino Carapellucci (S) 18:57; 12. Anthony Feudale (S) 19:33; 16. Isaac Jordan (MW) 19:44; 22. Josiah Schans (Mon) 20:30; 23. Kevin Markowski (S) 20:47; 24. Zach Lepley (MW) 21:02; 28. Aspen Bassler (Mon) 21:47; 29. Wade Alleman (S) 21:58; 31. Jack Watkins (Mon) 22:00; 32. James Trout (MW) 22:05; 41. Riley Lantz (MW) 25:46; 44. Shayne Spencer (MW) 35:20.
GIRLS
Lewisburg 18, Montoursville 45
Lewisburg 16, Midd-West 47
Lewisburg 15, Shamokin 50
Shamokin 25, Midd-West 30
Montoursville 23, Midd-West 33
Montoursville 24, Shamokin 32
Individual results
1. Kyra Binney (L) 21:17; 2. Anna Batkowski (L) 21:20; 3. Raya Pauling (Mon) 21:20; 4. Grace Evans (L) 21:41; 5. Alexa Binney (L) 21:41; 6. Lydia Bowersox (MW) 22:07; 7. Grace Walsh (L) 22:11; 14. Molly Cole (Mon) 22:27; 15. Aubrey Shultz (S) 22:44; 17. Katelyn Brunson (S) 23:44; 18. Erin Witter (Mon) 23:50; 19. Grace Nazih (S) 23:59; 21. Emma Shellenberger (MW) 24:10; 22. Makayla Ebersole (MW) 24:21; 23. Katie Musto (Mon) 24:33; 26. Kate Amato (S) 25:04; 28. Gabby Shearer (Mon) 25:26; 29. Kirsten Stauffer (MW) 25:58; 31. Gina Carapellucci (S) 26:07; 33. Brooklyn Underhill (MW) 27:00.