SHIPPENSBURG – Tim Gale merely wanted a chance.
And as Shikellamy’s talented middle-distance specialist watched his teammates pass the baton to one another — while remaining within striking distance of the lead in a competitive race — Gale had his wish once it was his turn.
Sitting behind only a Parkland quartet that started quickly and created some separation before he finally received the baton, Gale’s impressive mix of speed and determination on the anchor leg propelled the Braves to a satisfying and highly memorable come-from-behind victory in one of the morning races at the 96th annual Jack Roddick Invitational Saturday at Shippensburg University’s blustery Seth Grove Stadium.
Not only was Shikellamy’s official time of 7:57.06 good enough for Jonny Evans’ squad to mine gold by nearly four seconds over second-place Parkland, but it also knocked some six seconds off a school record that was set at last year’s District 4 Class AAA championships.
Yet what enabled Gale to have his opportunity to run down Parkland’s anchor, then pull away on the backstretch with some 300 meters to go was the consistency of Shikellamy’s first three legs. Leadoff man Ryan Williams clocked a 2:01.5, No. 2 runner Henry McElroy followed with a 2:01.2 and third leg Nick Koontz cracked two minutes (1:58.9) for the first time before the fuse was lit on Gale’s two-circuit leg.
“To have a team like that (in front of me), I’m like really, really proud,” Gale gushed.
“It felt great,” Koontz admitted. “That was my goal all season, to break two, and now it’s time to set a new goal.”
Once Gale polished off a 1:55.3 to close things out, the Braves had the win and school record wrapped up in a tidy package.
What made Saturday’s performance even more satisfying was Evans’ quartet popped an 8:05 and change at last weekend’s’ Don Wilhour Classic in Selinsgrove — with Bailey Hallman subbing for McElroy – and whacked some eight seconds off that time. Considering Shikellamy bested Selinsgrove Thursday in a Pennsylvania Heartland Conference Division I dual meet, Saturday’s race capped a week flush with emotional and physical demands.
Yet to be able to give Gale a reasonable opportunity to bring home a meaningful victory, Williams was in third place when he delivered the baton to McElroy, and while Shikellamy was still in third place when Koontz took over, he was able to slip past second-place Ephrata and was even at one point with the frontrunning Trojans before giving some ground in the final part of his critical leg.
Regardless, Gale wasn’t that far behind when his leg finally began to unfold.
“I always tell (the other guys) do your best and I can pull a miracle,” Gale said. “But I can’t pull a miracle if we’re dead last. That would mean I would be going Division I or pro right away. That’s what they do. They give me a chance to win the race. It’s not like I acted on my own.”
And once that impressive 1:55.3 was in the books, the Braves had finally cracked eight minutes for the first time. Since the Roddick provides competitors a sneak preview of the host venue for the PIAA championships, Evans’ group knows what they’re capable of if they make the return trip in five weeks. What’s interesting is that 7:57.06 also will draw plenty of notice from track and field programs across Pennsylvania.
Particularly since it’s the No. 1 time in the state in the 4x800 relay – regardless of classification.
“We had goals at the beginning of the season, and we knew what we had to do,” said McElroy, who is in his first season with the Shikellamy program thanks to the cooperative agreement the Braves formed with Northumberland Christian. “We knew what kind of shape we were in, we knew Tim could take us home and we executed everything (really well).”
Lewisburg’s Thomas Hess sported Pennsylvania’s best time in the 800-meter run and while that’s no longer the case, the Green Dragons talented senior waited out a storm delay of some two hours before uncorking a 1:54.04 to win the Roddick 800 by nearly two seconds over State College’s Nick Sloff.
Hess, who will continue his running career at Virginia Commonwealth, led from wire to wire as he attempted to chip some time off the career-best 1:53.94 he posted last weekend in Selinsgrove while out dueling Gale (1:54.68) for Wilhour gold. Hess did make the Roddick meet record his own by knocking nearly a quarter-second off the time posted in 2013 (1:54.27) by Cumberland Valley’s Alec Kunzweiler.
“Personally, I didn’t want to lead it if I didn’t have to,” Hess said. “Once the wind died down, it’s not going to affect anyone. So I was thinking, if I’m in position to go out (and grab the lead), hopefully I can keep it throughout.
“I really wanted to PR today. We have a really tough school record that I’ve been trying to break for a while that I’ve just been chasing. I knew I had a shot at doing it if I put myself in it. So I put myself where I needed to be and we saw what we thought we could do. It wasn’t quite enough.”
The only other local winner was Danville junior Bronson Krainak, who popped a 188-8 to claim the javelin by 11-plus feet over runner-up Tyler Arnold of Southern Columbia (176-9). A short time later, the skies opened up and everyone was advised to clear the stadium and find cover.
Danville’s Rory Lieberman briefly led the 1,600-meter run after slipping past Susquehannock’s Matthew O’Brien with just over 200 meters remaining, but the Penn-bound senior wound up second as Sloff unleashed a strong finishing kick that zipped him past Lieberman and O’Brien.
Shikellamy also picked up a third place in the pole vault — the boys’ half of the competition was moved inside nearby Heiges Field House to avoid the stiff winds that were buffeting Seth Grove Stadium and take the storms out of play. Packer cleared 15-0.
One other note of local significance occurred in the 400, a race claimed by State College’s Jesse Myers in meet-record time (47.48). What made Myers’ effort notable was the previous mark of 47.94 was set in 1984 by South Western and former Susquehanna University great Mike Spangler.
On the girls’ side, Selinsgrove’s Carly Aument continued her strong junior campaign by motoring to an impressive victory in the 100-meter dash (12.15) — even though she admitted she really couldn’t tell where the finish line was on the repainted running surface. Regardless, Aument’s time means she owns the Seals’ 100-meter record, a mark set in 2018 (12.34) by the great Megan Hoffman.
“I felt really comfortable coming out of the blocks, had a strong start and I just went right through the line,” Aument said. “I had no idea where it was.
“Knowing I can run that time, I just need to keep pushing myself and hopefully I’ll get faster and faster. Hopefully, it leads to something good.”
Lewisburg’s Caroline Blakeslee was the other local victor as she claimed the 200 (26.25) once the meet resumed.
And the Milton duo of Mackenzie Lopez and Morgan Reiner finished third and fourth, respectively, in the javelin as both throwers surpassed 130-0 for the first time. Lopez popped a 136-3 on her first throw of the competition, while the Delaware-bound Reiner hit 131-9 on her fifth effort. Lopez’s throw set a school record.