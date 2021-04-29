Sunbury, PA (17801)

Today

Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds in the morning. High 62F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 37F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.