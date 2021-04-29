WILLIAMSPORT — Gavin Colescott won the 100, 200 and the anchored the 4x100 relay to help Shikellamy remain undefeated with an 89-61 victory over Williamsport on Wednesday.
Nolan Reynolds won the 800, and anchored the winning 4x800 relay as the Braves improved to 6-0 on the season.
Williamsport drops its first meet of the season, and is now 4-1.
Colescott won the 100 (11.42) and the 200 (23.17). The Braves won the 4x100 relay in 43.44.
Reynolds won the 800 (2:05.02) and the 4x800 relay finished in 8:22.26.
In the girls meet, Olivia Solomon won the 1600 and 3200 for Shikellamy, but the Braves dropped an 97-53 decision to the Millionaires.
Solomon, a freshman, won the 1600 in 5:47.42 and the 3200 in 13:02.98.
Boys
Shikellamy 89, Williamsport 61
100: Gavin Colescott (Shik), 11.42; Chase Morgan (Shik); Ry'meer Browns (Will); 200: Colescott (Shik) 23.17; Morgan (Shik); Damond Greene (Will); 400: Elliott Wannop (Will), 52.77; Tim Gale (Shik); Treyvon Eiswerth (Will); 800: Nolan Reynolds (Shik), 2:05.02; Logan Hall (Will); J. Henry Lyon (Will); 1600: Lyon (Will), 4:32.9; Gavin Furey (Will); Paul Snyder (Shik); 3200: Furey (Will), 10:37.93; Micah Zellers (Shik); Snyder (Shik); 110HH: Mason Bruabker (Shik), 16.06; Eric Shoch (Shik); Jamaire Harden (Will); 300H: Harden (Will), 42.88; Brubaker (Shik); Rashawn Martin (Shik); 400R: Shik, 43.44; 1600R: Will, 3:35.13; 3200R: Shik, 8:22.26; High jump: Shaheem Hill (Will), 6-0; Al-Kabeer Jason (Will); Cameron Crowder (Shik); Pole vault: Luis Berrios (Shik), 10-6; Jayden Packer (Shik); Cameron Voavkes (Shik); Long jump: Nelson Macdonald (Will), 20-7; Brubaker (Shik); Zahki Nettles (Shik); Triple jump: Hill (Will), 40-1 1/2; Shoch (Shik); Darius Brooks-Alston; Shot put: Jared Oakes (Shik), 48-7 1/2; Avery Campbell (Will); Shoch (Shik); Discus: Shoch (Shik), 129-1; Nassir Jones (Will); Oakes (Shik); Javelin: Cael Amerman (Shik), 160-6; Brayden Wertman (Shik); Rhandy Castillo (Shik).
Girls
Williamsport 97, Shikellamy 53
100: Jorden Moten (Shik), 12.97; Tionna Collier (Will); Sophia Feathers (Shik); 200: Collier (Will), 26.62; Feathers (Shik); Moten (Shik); 400: Kailee Helmrich (Will), 1:03.47; Anna Harstead (Will); Adrianna Clemons (Will); 800: Alyssa Keeley (Shik), 2:32.3; Danyse Washington (Will); Emily Hale (Will); 1600: Olivia Solomon (Shik), 5:47.42; Ella Wilson (Will); Hale (Will); 3200: Solomon (Shik), 13:02.98; Ella Wilson (Will); Kathryn Stea (Will); 100H: Jessica Robinson (Will), 17.3; Prynn Sidleck (Will); Anyae Grissom (Will); 300H: Grissom (Will), 53.24; Keyana Springman (Will); Emily Wetzel (Shik); 400R: Will, 50.7; 1600R: Will, 4:18.42; 3200R: Will, 10:36.42; High jump: Zoe Betz (Shik), 4-6; Melanie Minnier (Shik); Alexis Cox (Shik); Pole vault: Emma Bronowicz (Shik), 9-6; Mallory Pardoe (Will); Lexie Merchlinsky (Shik); Long jump: Countess Lingard (Will), 15-3; Cameron Hoover (Shik); Robinson (Will); Triple jump: Maya Trump (Will), 30-10 1/2; Hoover (Shik); Iscah Rintelman (Will); Shot put: Luseane Ma'afu (Will), 33-2; Taniyah Martin (Will); Meghan Bussey (Shik); Discus: Ma'afu (Will), 97-6; Olivia Holmes (Will); Martin (Will); Javelin: Minnier (Shik), 106-10; Enya Green-Pratt (Will); H Rintelman (Will).