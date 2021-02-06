SUNBURY — Averi Dodge called it a “Shikellamy thing.”
The Braves, she said, have a tendency to start slow in games, but they have faith in themselves and their defense to play well from behind.
That was the case Friday against visiting Central Mountain, when Shikellamy consistently slashed deficits that grew as large as 12 points. The problem was the Braves never led, despite pulling within a point twice in the third quarter and trailing by four with more than a minute to play.
The visiting Wildcats, who were knocked from the unbeaten ranks by Selinsgrove a night earlier, answered every threat in a 54-49 Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I victory.
“It was very up-and-down,” said Dodge, who matched Tori Scheller with a team-best 11 points. “We did struggle a little bit, but we came together as a team. We just kept playing together. There was just not enough time for us.”
Central Mountain freshman Ava Renninger scored a game-high 23 points, and hit all six of her fourth-quarter free throws, including four straight in the closing 90 seconds to help offset Shikellamy 3-pointers by Scheller and Emma Bronowicz.
The Wildcats (6-1 overall, 4-1 HAC-I) rebounded from shooting 1-of-12 from the floor in a five-point third quarter by going 5-for-7 in the decisive fourth.
“I was really proud of our girls because a couple times ... (the Braves) got it close and with a bucket would have taken the lead,” said Central Mountain coach Scott Baker. “It can really go downhill quick from there, but each time we were able to make a play. Momentum is so key.”
Jordan Moten gave Shikellamy a third double-figure scorer with 10 points. That was nearly nine less than her season average, and almost 13 shy of the 22.7 ppg. she scored during the Braves’ three-game win streak that ended Friday.
“She was definitely a focus point for us,” Baker said.
Shikellamy (3-4, 3-3) trailed 7-0 out of the gate, but quickly closed within 8-5 as the Wildcats went cold for nearly three minutes. Renninger ended the drought with a drive, and added a 3-pointer in an 8-1 run that put Central Mountain up nine. Dodge hit a 3 late in the quarter to get the Braves within 18-12.
Scheller drilled back-to-back threes to cut a 22-12 deficit to four. Then 3-pointers by Mia Kopysciansky and Alyssa Fisher put the Wildcats up 12 midway through the second quarter. Bronowicz and Dodge scored on consecutive trips late in the half ahead of four Moten points that made it 30-26.
“We could have come out stronger than we did, but that’s how we always play,” said Dodge. “It’s a ‘Shikellamy thing,’ we call it.”
In a third quarter the Braves won 9-5, Moten made two driving layups worthy of a highlight reel to make it a one-possession game. Melanie Minnier scored off a slick pick-and-roll pass to make it 34-33, and Bronowicz hit a jumper from the left baseline for a 36-35 score. Renninger answered with points each time, and her driving bucket early in the fourth ignited a 7-2 spurt.
The Wildcats led by nine when Dodge made Shikellamy’s first field goal of the quarter with 3:27 to play. The Braves opened the fourth 0-for-4, three of the misses from beyond the arc against Central Mountain’s zone.
“We haven’t played zone at all this year,” Baker said, “but we talked about it at the quarter break and said we need to make sure our wings and our top (defenders) are spacing out and make sure we know where (Moten is) at so she always has someone in her face on the catch.”
Scheller’s third 3-pointer of the game made it 50-46 with 1:18 left. The Braves committed three turnovers and missed two free throws in the final stretch.
“It was tough, but I’m proud of the girls. They stayed in it,” said Shikellamy coach Lew Dellegrotti. “The difference is, when you come down to the last three minutes and it’s two, three points, that’s when you can’t make mistakes. We made too many mistakes ... but they played hard. They really played hard.”
CENTRAL MOUNTAIN 54, SHIKELLAMY 49
Central Mountain (6-1, 4-1) 54
Avery Baker 4 1-4 10, Alyssa Fisher 3 0-0 8, Ava Renninger 7 8-11 23, Quinlynn McCann 1 1-2 3, Kiahna Jones 2 1-4 5, Mia Kopysciansky 1 0-0 3, Reese Doyle 1 0-0 2. Totals 19 11-21 54.
3-point goals: Fisher 2, Baker, Kopysciansky, Renninger.
Did not score: None.
Shikellamy (3-4, 3-3) 49
Averi Dodge 3 4-8 11, Jordan Moten 3 4-4 10, Emma Bronowicz 3 0-0 7, Tori Scheller 4 0-0 11, Paige Fausey 2 0-0 4, Melanie Minnier 1 4-7 6. Totals 16 12-19 49.
3-point goals: Scheller 3, Bronowicz, Dodge.
Did not score: None.
Score by quarters
Central Mountain 18 14 5 17 — 54
Shikellamy 12 14 9 14 — 49