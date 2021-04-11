PINE GROVE — Shikellamy took out two 2019 state playoff teams, including the 2019 Class 3A state champions, on Saturday to win the Cardinal Classic.
The Braves beat Glendale, a Class A playoff team in 2019, 8-1 in the first game, then took out host Pine Grove, 6-5, in the championship game to claim the title.
In the second game, the Cardinals — the 2019 Class 3A state champion — rallied to take a 5-4 lead with four runs in the bottom of the fifth inning, but the Braves scored single runs in the sixth and seventh innings to claim the title.
In the top of the sixth, Allison Minnier singled with one out. After the second out, Amanda Whary singled. Blaire Balestrini followed with an RBI single to tie the game at 5-5.
Katelynn Kremer singled with one out in the seventh, and was replaced by courtesy runner Shannen Sprenkle. Leeser then singled. Sprenkle advanced to third on a groundout, and scored on an error to give the Braves a 6-5 advantage.
In the bottom of both the sixth and seventh innings, Pine Grove got its leadoff hitters on base, and advanced them to second on sacrifice bunts. And in both innings, Kremer, who picked up the complete-game win, got the final two outs of each inning, including her only strikeout of the game to clinch the title.
In the first game against the Vikings, catcher Reagan Wiest knocked in four runs, including a two-run homer in the sixth inning. Balestrini, Taylor Treas and Wiest — the top three hitters in Shikellamy’s lineup — each scored two runs in the victory.
Sydnee Leeser scattered five singles, and allowed just one earned run in a complete-game victory.
Cardinal Classic
at Pine Grove H.S.
Semifinal
Shikellamy 8, Glendale 1
Shikellamy 200 023 1 — 8-6-2
Glendale 000 001 0 — 1-5-8
WP: Sydnee Leeser; LP: Kyla Campbell.
Shikellamy: Blaire Balestrini, 1-for-4, 2 runs; Taylor Treas 1-for-4, triple, 2 runs, RBI; Reagan Wiest 2-for-3, homer (6th, one on), 2 runs, 4 RBIs.
Glendale: Lilley Vereshack, 2-for-4; Chloe McElhaney, 1-for-3, RBI.
Championship game
Shikellamy 6, Pine Grove 5
Shikellamy 200 021 1 — 6-14-2
Pine Grove 001 040 0 — 5-11-1
WP: Katelynn Kremer; LP: Megan Wolfe.
Shikellamy: Balestrini 4-for-4, 2 runs, double, RBI; Treas 2-for-4, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Amelia Whary, 2-for-3.
Pine Grove: Alissa Dorsey 2-for-4; Bailley Dorson 2-for-4; Isabella Langkam 2-for-4, double, 2 RBIs; Emily Fisher 2-for-4, run; Faith Wolff 2-for-3, 2 RBIs.
n Selinsgrove 11,
Midd-West 10
SELINSGROVE — The Seals scored six runs in the bottom of the seventh, the last coming on an error, to rally for the Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I victory.
Selinsgrove (3-3 overall, 2-3 HAC-I) led 5-3 when the Mustangs scored three runs in the sixth and four runs in the top of the seventh to take a 10-5 lead. Caroline Zerby had an RBI double in the sixth inning for the key hit for Midd-West, and the Mustangs took advantage of three Selinsgrove errors in the inning.
Zerby and Marlo Spriggle each had RBI singles in the seventh for Midd-West (2-2, 1-2).
In the Selinsgrove half of the seventh, Riley Batdorf, Allison Beddall, Mackenzie Hoyles and Grace Landis each had RBI singles. Chloe Rumberger had an RBI groundout.
Sophia Ramer worked 2/3 of an inning, recording two strikeouts, in the top of the seventh to pick up the victory.
Selinsgrove 11, Midd-West 10
Midd-West 001 203 4 — 10-10-3
Selinsgrove 002 300 6 — 11-14-6
WP: Sophia Ramer; LP: Lorna Oldt.
Midd-West: Alaina Keister, 2-for-4, run; Sarah Shupp, 2 runs; Caroline Zerby, 2-for-4, double, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Storm Wilt 1-for-3, 3 runs, RBI; Marlo Spriggle 1-for-4, 2 RBIs.
Selinsgrove: Cassidy Shay, 2-for-4; Kayla Shrawder 1-for-4, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Brooklyn Scholl, 2-for-4, homer (3rd, one on), 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Kylee Hessek 2-for-3, run; Riley Batdorf, 2-for-4, run, RBI.
n Southern Columbia 18,
Muncy 8 (5 inn.)
MUNCY — Freshman catcher Emily Reese hit two homers and knocked in four runs, while Jaymie Petro and Emily Brent each knocked in three runs as the Tigers rolled to the nonleague win.
The Tigers scored six runs in the top of the first, and eight runs in the top of the fifth inning against Muncy.
Southern Columbia improves to 2-3.
Southern Columbia 18,
Muncy 8 (5 inn.)
Southern Col. 622 08 — 18-17-5
Muncy 120 14 — 8-9-3
WP: Avery Konyar; LP: Nolah Moyer.
Southern Columbia: Avery Konyar, 1-for-3, 2 runs, RBI; Emily Reese 3-for-4, 2 homers (3rd, solo), (5th, one on), double, 3 runs, 4 RBIs; Jenson Purnell, 3-for-5, 2 doubles, 2 runs; Kate Waltman, 2-for-4, double, 3 runs, RBI; Emily Brent, 3-for-4, double, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Jaymie Petro 2-for-3, homer (1st, one on), 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Skye Stabley, 1-for-2, homer (3rd, solo), 2 RBIs.
Muncy: Fry, 2-for-3, 2 runs; Moyer 2-for-4; Frederick, double, 2 RBIs; Rice, double.
n Warrior Run 21,
Millville 3 (6 inn.)
MILLVILLE — The Defenders pounded out 10 hits, and took advantage of eight Quakers’ errors in the nonleague victory.
The Defenders (2-3) broke the game open with a 15-run sixth inning.
Warrior Run 21,
Millville 3 (6 inn.)
Warrior Run 104 10(15) — 21-10-0
Millville 000 111 — 3-7-8
Kaelyn Watson and Emma Kaufman. Carlee Charles, Liv Savage (6) and Alaina Reifendifer, Ashley Stevens (6).
WP: Watson; LP: Charles.
Warrior Run: Gracy Beachel, 2 hits, HR; Watson, 2 hits, single; Emma Kaufman, 2 doubles.
Millville: Stevens, 2 hits.