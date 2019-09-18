The Daily Item
MILTON — Mya Willard-Miller scored the only goal to lift Shikellamy past Milton 1-0 on Tuesday in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I field hockey.
Willard-Miller scored off an assist from Julia Boyle.
The Braves put 31 shots on the cage, but Milton goalie Larissa Shearer saved 30 of them.
“The girls on both teams played a hard-fought game,” Milton coach Jennifer Mabus said.
Shikellamy 1, Milton 0
Second half
S-Mya Willard-Miller (Julia Boyle), 18:58.
Shots: S, 31-1. Corners: S, 17-0. Saves: Shikellamy 1 (Regan Wiest); Milton 30 (Larissa Shearer).
n East Juniata 3, Muncy 3
McALISTERVILLE — Kyli Dowling scored her second goal of the game with 6:08 left to tie it for the Tigers.
Emily Carolus made nine saves for East Juniata (0-5-1), which trailed 2-0 at halftime.
East Juniata 3, Muncy 3
First half
M-Brooke Rishel (Ariana Copeland), 28:18; M-Hallie McClure, 14:03.
Second half
EJ-Kyli Dowling, 29:24; M-McClure (Isabelle Gush), 25:32; EJ-Karli Owens (Lilly Palm), 20:02; EJ-Dowling, 6:08.
Shots: M, 25-13. Corners: M, 16-15. Saves: Muncy 7 (Alaina Brelsford, Brandi Hitesman); East Juniata 9 (Emily Carolus).
n Greenwood 2, Newport 2
NEWPORT — The Wildcats played their third overtime in four days, and tied for the second time since Saturday.
Leah Bryner and Grace Lesh scored for Greenwood (7-0-2).
Greenwood 2, Newport 2
First half
G-Leah Bryner (Grace Lesh), 14:34; N-Rachel Bohn, 8:53.
Second half
N-Amiyah Priebe (Olivia Moffitt), 26:23; G-Lesh (Emma Rolston), 20:25.
Shots: G, 17-9. Corners: G, 19-4. Saves: Greenwood 5 (Kelsey Sheaffer); Newport 14 (Allie Harris).
n Lewisburg 7, Danville 0
LEWISBURG — Izzy Zaleski scored a pair of goals and had a pair of assists, Gaby Markunas scored twice, and the Green Dragons cruised to the HAC-II win.
Lewisburg led 6-0 at halftime.
Katie Miller made 15 saves for the Ironmen.
Lewisburg 7, Danville 0
First half
L-Allie Mast (Izzy Zaleski), 26:03; L-Gaby Markunas, 19:19; L-Abby Gilger (Janelle Callison), 18:24; L-Zaleski, 17:39; L-Madelyn Miller (Rylee Dyroff), 9:40; L-Markunas (Zaleski), 7:00.
Second half
L-Zaleski, 16:40.
Shots: L, 22-0. Corners: L, 11-0. Saves: Danville 15 (Katie Miller); Lewisburg 0.
n Bloomsburg 2,
Midd-West 0
BLOOMSBURG — The Panthers scored 46 seconds into the game, and with six seconds left to top the Mustangs in the HAC-II contest.
Aleah Gemberling made eight saves for Midd-West (5-2, 2-2).
Bloomsburg 2, Midd-West 0
First half
B-Emma Wagner (Cassie Slusser), 29:14.
Second half
B-Lindsey Fogelsanger, 0:06.
Shots: B, 10-2. Corners: B, 12-4. Saves: Midd-West 8 (Aleah Gemberling); Bloomsburg 2 (Maddy Trivelpiece).