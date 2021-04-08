The Daily Item
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT — Luke Fatool picked up the only win for Shikellamy, a 6-0, 6-0 whitewashing at No. 3-singles as the Braves fell to South Williamsport, 4-1, in a Heartland Athletic Conference-crossover contest.
Shikellamy’s No. 1 singles player C.J. Doebler had an exciting match with Luke Ogden. Doebler won the first set 6-3, before dropping the final two sets in a tiebreaker, and 10-8 in a superset.
South Williamsport 4, Shikellamy 1
Singles
Luke Ogden (SW) def. C.J. Doebler, 3-6, 7-6, 10-8; Ross Fierlege (SW) def. Micah Stahl, 6-2, 6-0; Luke Fatool (Shik) def. Ryan Branton, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
South Williamsport won both matches by forfeit.
TUESDAY
n Lewisburg 5,
Hughesville 0
LEWISBURG — Lewisburg rolled to straight set wins in every match, but No. 2 singles to pick up a win over Hughesville in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II action.
Lewisburg freshman Eddie Monico was the lone Green Dragons’ player tested in the victory. Monico dropped the first set to Mikey Dylina, before winning the last two sets, 7-5 and 10-4 in an ultimate tiebreak in the third set.
Evan Cecchini and Zach Higgins won singles matches for Lewisburg, while the team of Henry Schumacher and Chen Chen Gu along with Julian Alabackoff and Devin DeCosmo swept the doubles.
Lewisburg 4, Hughesville 0
Singles
Evan Cecchini (L) def. Logan Burns, 6-0, 6-3; Eddie Monico (L) def. Mikey Dylina, 2-6, 7-5, 10-4 (ultimate tiebreak); Zach Higgins (L) def. Austin Yang, 6-3, 6-0.
Doubles
Henry Schumacher-Chen Chen Gu (L) def. Mason Thomas-Chase Michael, 6-3, 6-0; Julian Alabackoff-Devin DeCosmo (L) def. Austin McKean-Landon Corbin, 6-4, 6-3.
n Montoursville 5, Milton 0
MONTOURSVILLE — Jamir Wilt and Seth Yoder pushed their singles matches to three sets before bowing in Milton’s loss.
Wilt rallied after dropping the first set, 6-2, with a 6-2 set of his own at first singles. Montoursville’s Andrew Stapp prevailed in the final set, 7-5.
Yoder went up with a 6-2 opening set at third singles before the Warriors’ Tyler Gilbert escaped with consecutive 7-6 sets.
Montoursville 5, Milton 0
Singles
Andrew Stapp (Mo.) def. Jamir Wilt, 6-2, 2-6, 7-5; Jared Matlack (Mo.) def. Brodey Scoggins, 6-2, 6-2; Tyler Gilbert (Mo.) def. Seth Yoder, 2-6, 7-6, 7-6.
Doubles
D.J. Alexander-Greyson Simms (Mo.) def. Jose Ayola-Camden Scoggins, 6-2, 6-0; Domanick Young-Noah Shaffer (Mo.) def. Conner Smith-Jaydon Cottage, 6-0, 6-1.
n Williamsport 5,
Mifflinburg 0
WILLIAMSPORT — The Wildcats didn’t pick up a set in falling to undefeated Williamsport.
Kellen Beck and Daytona Walter had the closest match at No. 1 doubles for Mifflinburg (2-4), falling 6-4, 6-4 to Evan Beiter and Owen Karr.
Williamsport 5, Mifflinburg 0
Singles
Kyle Shaler (W) def. Gabe Greb, 6-0, 6-0; Alex Morris (W) def. Ethan Dreese, 6-1, 6-0; Zach Lake (W) def. Aaron Hackenburg, 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles
Evan Beiter-Owen Karr (W) def. Kellen Beck-Daytona Walter, 6-4, 6-4; Hemberth Pena Tasques-Ben Manetta (W) def. Adam Snayberger-Braden Dietrich, 6-4, 6-1.
n Central Mountain 5,
Shikellamy 0
MILL HALL – Luke Fatool won four games, the lone Braves player to win a game in the Wildcats victory.
Central Mountain 5, Shikellamy 0
Singles
David Lindsey (CM) def. C.J. Doebler, 6-0, 6-0; Ethan Hall (CM) def. Micah Stahl, 6-0, 6-0; Nate Briker (CM) def. Luke Fatool, 6-3, 6-1.
Doubles
Central Mountain won both doubles matches by forfeits.