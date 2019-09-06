When Shikellamy coach Todd Tilford began to prepare for the Braves’ game against Loyalsock this week, the first thing that jumped out to him was the Lancers’ passing game.
Loyalsock quarterback Chase Cavanaugh has passed for 403 yards and four touchdowns through the first two games. Loyalsock (1-1) has gotten a lift at wide receiver, where senior Rees Watkins — in his first year of high school football — has 15 catches for 327 yards and four touchdowns.
“They have a very athletic quarterback,” Tilford said. “We have to keep him contained. They have a real playmaker in Rees Watkins, and we have to be aware of where he is at all times.”
Cavanaugh connected with Watkins on an 84-yard touchdown — on third-and-16 — last week against Danville.
“At the moment I thought maybe it was too deep, but Rees is extremely fast — one of the fastest players on the team — and then I was thinking he was going to get it,” Cavanaugh said. “It was extremely emotional. It was incredible.”
The pair also connected on the game-winning touchdown with six seconds left, as the Lancers emerged with a 28-24 win.
Shikellamy surrendered a late touchdown to Danville in Week 1, falling 13-9. Last week, the Braves were topped on the road by Central Columbia, 24-3.
The Braves held the Blue Jays to fewer than 4 yards per rush, and only allowed seven first downs.
“Defensively, we will continue to be aggressive,” Tilford said.
Shikellamy’s offense outgained Danville, but was held to 146 yards against the Blue Jays.
“We feel we are really close to being a good offensive team,” Tilford said. “We just need to clean up mistakes and make plays.”
Joel Derr has rushed for 148 yards, and quarterback Drew Balestrini has 79 yards on the ground for the Braves. Balestrini has also thrown for 113 yards.
Shikellamy, which went back to the Wing-T this season, has also shown the ability to control the time of possesion battle with long drives. The ability to do that against a Loyalsock defense that has allowed 57 points so far this season could be critical.
