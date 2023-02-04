SUNBURY — Shikellamy's girls basketball team clinched at least a tie for the Heartland-I title on Saturday, dominating Jersey Shore, 51-32, at Phil Lockcuff Gymnasium.
The win was the fifth in a row for the Braves, who are now 10-9 overall. They finish their Heartland-I slate at 8-2 overall. Jersey Shore, which had won four in a row since a one-point loss to Lewisburg on Jan. 21, is now 15-4 overall and 7-2 in the division.
If the Bulldogs beat Selinsgrove on Thursday, it would clinch a tie with Shikellamy for the division crown. The Braves won the title outright last year.
The Braves used a balanced scoring effort to knock off Jersey Shore. Freshman Lily Fatool led the way with 15 points, but five other players scored at least seven in the victory.
Six different Shikellamy players scored in the opening quarter as the Braves built a four-point leader. Shikellamy pushed the lead to seven in the second quarter before dominating the second half.
After leading by seven at the break, the Braves limited Jersey Shore to just 14 points in the second half, the same number Shikellamy scored in the third quarter to pull away.
In addition to Fatool's 15 points, Cassi Ronk added 10, Blaire Balestrini nine, Paige Fausey eight and Allison Minnier seven.
Peyton Dincher led the Bulldogs with 15 points. Jersey Shore managed just 11 field goals, but five were 3-pointers to keep the game close.
Shikellamy 51, Jersey Shore 32
JERSEY SHORE (15-4, 7-2) 32
Peyton Dincher 4 5-8 14; Sophia Stover 2 0-0 6; Cailyn Scholl 3 0-0 8; Celia Schmori 1 0-0 2; Paige Wheary 1 0-0 2. Totals 11 5-8 32.
3-point goals: Dincher, Stover 2, Scholl 2.
Did not score: Ryne Herritt, Isabella Fleegle, Jamison Stellfox.
SHIKELLAMY (10-9, 8-2) 51
Lily Fatool 5 5-6 15; Cassi Ronk 5 0-0 10; Blaire Balestrini 3 2-2 9; Paige Fause 4 0-0 8; Allison Minnier 2 3-4 7; Olivia Solomon 1 0-0 2. Totals 20 10-12 51.
3-point goals: Balestrini.
Did not score: Sarah Long, Nadia Smith, Carli Berry, Alexia Piva Vera.
Score by quarters
Jersey Shore;8;10;8;6 — 32
Shikellamy;12;13;14;12 — 51