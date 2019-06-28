For the third straight year, the Shikellamy girls showed they were one of the top high school bowling teams in the nation.
After placing fourth in national competitons in both 2017 and 2018, the Braves finished third over the weekend at the 2019 U.S. High School Bowling National Championship.
“It’s our best-ever finish, so I have to be pretty pleased,” Shikellamy coach Mark Derr said. “To be in the top four for three straight years is pretty impressive.”
The Danville boys bowling team showed it belonged in its first trip to nationals, placing 14th.
The Shikellamy girls bowled a 1,135 in the first game of qualifying — led by games of 255 from Kristen Derr and Sydney Knauer — to take an early lead in the tournament. The Braves finished qualifying in second place at Royal Pin Expo Bowl in Indianapolis.
The only team to finish ahead of the Braves was the eventual champion, M.P. Harlem High School from Illinois. M.P. Harlem also won the 2018 title.
“We were controlling the tournament like we wanted,” Mark Derr said. “Things didn’t go our way.
“We were leading in the Final Four after the first game, but one team got hot and we missed being in the championship by 32 pins.”
The Braves bowled a 191 in the first baker game of the Final Four, but Circle Christian School from Florida recorded 254 in Game 2 and 193 in Game 3, to edge Shikellamy 596-564.
That ended the high school careers of Kristen Derr and Erin Oakes. Knauer, Sierra Pehowic, Barb Herman and Hannah Grenall will return next season.
“The graduating class going out and the junior class have set a high bar,” coach Derr said. “Their legacy at Shikellamy is solidified. There’s a lot to be proud of.
“Who knows if we’ll ever match what they’ve done? It will take a lot of work to get back there.”
The Danville boys were ninth after qualifying, and finished 14th overall.
“I was trying to keep the expectations as low as I could for the guys because this was more of a reward for them to go out to nationals,” Danville coach Andrew Arnold said. “I said, ‘You guys had a good season and we’re going to make this small venture out to Indianapolis and if you guys bowl well, great. We’re still going to have fun and enjoy it.’
“I think that took a little of the pressure off and allowed them to bowl a little better. And then qualifying in the top 10 — ninth — was definitely a pleasant surprise. It was more than I could have asked for at that point.”
In the singles tournament, Danville’s Kyle Kizis and Caden Mutchler easily survived the initial cut. Mutchler stood 55th after knocking down 863 pins, while Kizis was in 68th place after posting an 853 in his four-game set.
Kizis popped a 236 in the first survivor round, climbing to 42nd place while making the cut to the top 64 players. Mutchler, meanwhile, slipped to 57th after posting a 207. Nonetheless, he wasn’t finished.
While Mutchler posted a 198 in his next turn, that wasn’t enough to make the cut at 32. He wound up in 55th place. Kizis, however, cranked out 245 which lifted him to 27th place and advanced him another round deeper.
Kizis threw a 192 in his final game, a number that knocked him out of the competition in 31st place.
Kristen Derr led the Shikellamy girls in the singles portion by finishing 16th. She was 35th after qualifying with a score of 824.
Derr received an award at nationals for having the highest average in the nation during the season. She bowled a game of 279 in the first survivor round to move into 12th place. She dropped to 17th after the next survivor round, and then moved back to 16th to grab the last spot in survivor round four.
Derr placed sixth in singles in 2018.
Oakes finished 23rd overall. She qualified 25th after recording a 844. She then moved into 18th after the first survivor round.
Pehowic bowled a 780 in qualifying to move on in 62nd place. She finished 60th.
“To have three people inside the top 60 was great,” Mark Derr said. “This year the field was much stronger across the board than last year with a lot of top qualifiers.”
Daily Item sports reporter Michael Bullock contributed to this report.