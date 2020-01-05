The Shikellamy girls bowling team swept Lewisburg and Midd-West in Heartland Athletic Conference action.
The Braves defeated the Green Dragons 3,267-2,228 on Friday, and topped the Mustangs 3,176-2,835 on Saturday.
Emma Fetterman led the Shikellamy girls on Friday with a series of 608. Barb Herman led the Braves on Saturday with a series of 591.
Bekah Vance led the Green Dragons with a 513 series. Lindsay Roush led the Ironmen with a 575 series.
On the boys side, Shikellamy topped Lewisburg 3,029-2,239. Midd-West defeated the Braves 3,217-3,170.
Hunter Beward bowled a game of 248, and Braydyn Bickel finished with a 583 series to lead the Mustangs. Shikellamy got a match-high 618 series from Kaden Foulds.
Against the Green Dragons, Carter Thomas bowled three games of 200-plus for series of 679. Colton Klinefelter finished with a 451 series for Lewisburg.
FRIDAY
Boys
Shikellamy 3,029,
Lewisburg 2,239
Shikellamy (923-859-899-185-161—3,029) — Matthew Scholl 152-183-205—540; Eli McKerchner 191-139-162—492; Jayce Kimball 155-130-136—421; Kaden Foulds 169-206-174—549; Carter Thomas 256-201-222—679.
Lewisburg (690-691-608-142-108—2,239) — Nathan Gable 135-112—247; Devin Decosmo 141-118—259; Kerrick Walter 158-140-127—425; Colton Klinefelter 137-181-133—451; Will Devitt 119-124—243; Lucas Steimling 108; James Thompson 144-112—256.
Girls
Shikellamy 3,267,
Lewisburg 2,228
Shikellamy (871-961-993-210-232—3,267) — Barb Herman 162-201-168—531; Kelly Sprenkel 189-199-213—601; Sydney Knauer 159-159-236—554; Sierra Pehowic 169-169-193—531; Emma Fetterman 192-233-183—608.
Lewisburg (681-679-626-118-124—2,228) — Janelle Collison 166-179-135—480; Mary Brown 100-83-110—293; Rachael McVicar 101-121-103—325; Izabel Zaleski 134-138-103—375; Bekah Vance 180-158-175—513.
SATURDAY
Boys
Midd-West 3,217,
Shikellamy 3,170
Midd-West (1,010-912-877-204-214—3,217) — Trey Wagner 196-205-157—558; Elias Swartz 186-179-135—500; Hunter Beward 248-168—416; Brandon Hartley 190-200-150—540; Braydyn Bickel 190-160-233—583; Jake Schenck 202.
Shikellamy (942-905-926-191-206—3,170) — Matthew Scholl 188-149-181—518; Eli McKercher 176-192-200—568; Jayce Kimball 147-187-152—486; Kaden Foulds 214-167-237—618; Carter Thomas 217-210-256—583.
Girls
Shikellamy 3,176,
Midd-West 2,835
Shikellamy (932-918-930-204-192—3,176) — Barb Herman 178-217-196—591; Kelly Sprenkel 180-168-177—525; Sydney Knauer 149-179-227—555; Sierra Pehowic 220-175-150—545; Emma Fetterman 205-179-180—564.
Midd-West (826-821-865-180-153—2,835) — Kylee Noble 198-143-164—505; Mackenzie Noble 134-130-122—386; Chrissann Rice 150-182-202—534; Kyrsten Sims 182-176-144—502; Lindsay Roush 162-180-233—575.