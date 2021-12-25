Ian Scheller and Kenny Fern have been bouncing around countless ideas for quite some time, and the soccer-driven tandem finally is laying some foundational blocks.
Rather quickly, too.
While Fern and Scheller always wanted to establish a club that would provide opportunities for youngsters living in and around Williamsport, they also eventually hope to develop a competitive professional side that they would like to see compete at American soccer’s highest levels.
Not in Major League Soccer — the highest available division in the United States and Canada — but quite possibly in the United Soccer Leagues.
For now, however, the plan for the sparkling-new, non-profit Williamsport City Lions F.C. is to take everything one overlapping run at a time and see what happens.
Fern and Scheller — Fern is the head coach of the Lycoming College women’s soccer program, while Scheller is one of his assistants — are working diligently to get the youth side of things functioning quickly so those youngsters have developed enough to compete against teams from other organizations and in high-level events.
In fact, nearly 100 youngsters already are on board.
As for the City Lions, the plan right now is to field teams in the United Premier Soccer League — a multi-tiered organization that has clubs all over the country.
“This is only the beginning,” said Scheller, a Shikellamy High School graduate who played at Penn College before joining Fern’s staff. He also fronts the Loyalsock Township boys’ program. “It’s the beginning and we’ll see what happens after this.
“It’s a good start, but it’s just a start.”
Even though the City Lions only gained entry into the UPSL in October — and the duo really couldn’t attack the adult side of things until Lycoming’s season came to a close — they’ve been able to complete a deal with a uniform manufacturer and found a willing sponsor for the backs of the clubs’ jerseys. They also hope to play their home games at Loyalsock’s Ken Robbins Stadium.
While Scheller and Fern explored the UPSL, USL and National Premier Soccer League, they ultimately decided to join the UPSL since that organization will allow the City Lions to field a men’s team and a women’s squad under the same umbrella.
The men are scheduled to compete at the Division I level; the women will be part of the Premier League. Although the teams’ first schedules have yet to be finalized, both sides anticipate playing against clubs from Pennsylvania, New York and New Jersey.
Basing their assumptions on what took place during the 2020 campaign, Williamsport expects each of its teams to play at least five home games from May to August — with doubleheaders a possibility. Fern will be the head coach of the men’s team, while Scheller will front the women’s team. When at home, they’ll assist each other. On the road, others may assist.
Most of the games will fall on weekends, but mid-week games are a possibility.
Since the City Lions’ business model is still in a developmental stage — putting both squads in the UPSL costs approximately $5,000 — right now the plan is to field teams featuring college-age players, although it is possible to sign someone to a pro contract.
“When we were announced by the UPSL, we had two people come in to be the main kit sponsor already, and we’re still ironing out details with that,” Scheller said. “We’re also still kicking that around. We want a partnership that works for us and works for them as well.
“The good thing for us is it’s only been a week or two that we’ve really been trying to kick this off and people seem to be already behind it. There’s no reason to believe that people are going to be any less enthusiastic in Year 2, and we’re going to keep learning.”
While the City Lions hope to form a nucleus featuring players who attend local colleges and those coming back for the summer after playing for Division I, II and III teams that grew up in the immediate Williamsport area or a relatively short distance away.
However, if someone beyond that age group is interested, they’re more than welcome to attend tryouts that will be held on Jan. 11, sometime in March and right before the regular season kicks off in May. The first tryout will be held at Liberty Arena.
The only caveat is none of the young women who play at Lycoming for Fern and Scheller are eligible to play for the City Lions since that would be an NCAA violation.
“We want to look at the next level up if that’s a possibility, but we won’t know until we get out there and see, also to see what we get from the players in the area we can get,” said Fern, who grew up in Glasgow, Scotland, — the Lisbon Lions are a club in Glasgow — and coached in England and the Phillipines before arriving full-time in the States. Some of the teams he worked for in England were Chelsea and Arsenal.
Fern also is planning to head for the West Coast in February, so he can see first-hand how the USL’s Oakland Roots go about things. Michael Hannon, who coached with Fern and Scheller at Lycoming, is heading up Project 510, the Roots’ No. 2 side.
Hannon also is extremely involved in the Roots’ youth programs.
“What we can do is use this almost as our gateway,” Scheller said. “How far can we take this? We’re starting the summer team. If the interest is there in two, three years, and we have a solid core of players that can do this year-round and go up the ranks as a summer league team that’s a third-division side or a second-division side, then we will.
“Our main goal is we want to affect soccer in the area. You can build with us. You can start with us at the U-8 level and then eventually develop into a professional player. That’s the goal.”
The City Lions also will have the opportunity, through the U.S. Adult Soccer Association, to qualify for and play in wide-ranging events. One such event is the U.S. Open Cup, a tournament that features teams from every level of American soccer.
Harrisburg’s City Islanders, who played at several USL levels before folding, enjoyed quite a bit of success in the Open Cup against MLS squads. For instance, Harrisburg defeated D.C. United, the New York Red Bulls and the New England Revolution. The City Islanders also played their MLS affiliate at the time, Philadelphia, in a match that needed extra time to decide.
So, if Fern and Scheller can make this work, all sorts of soccer-centric opportunities are available for the franchise and for individual players.
First things first.
“This is a passion project for us,” Scheller said. “As college coaches, we don’t get to coach enough. Our season runs from August until pretty much November and then we’re done. Most of our job is to recruit and as coaches all we want to do is coach. We love the sport. We want to be around the game and we want to be around the players.
“The passion for that side of it is really what has brought us here. We understand that there may be some bumps in the road, that we have to eat that cost or eat this cost, but at the end of the day it’s about reaching out and getting as much exposure as we can.”
Let’s just say that both of these men are fueled up and ready to go.
“Starting the teams, we get to build on this,” Scheller said. “Everything is off the back of how hard do we want to work. This is something that in two or three years if we want to grow, we can grow it. We can add teams. We can add under-21 and under-23 teams, and we can do all these different things. It’s just an exciting time.”