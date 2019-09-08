MIFFLINBURG — Shikellamy and Mifflinburg played to a scoreless draw in their Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I matchup Saturday.
The Braves’ Shaelynn Bilger and Mifflinburg’s Kristi Benfield each made 13 saves for a clean sheet.
Eryn Swanger recorded a game-high nine shots on goal for Shikellamy. Delaney Good triggered six shots for Mifflinburg.
Shikellamy 0, Mifflinburg 0
Shots: 13-13. Corners: M 6-2. Saves: Shikellamy 13 (Shaelynn Bilger); Mifflinburg 13 (Kristi Benfield).
n Shamokin 2,
Lewisburg 1 (OT)
LEWISBURG — Sadie Komara scored a pair of goals, including the game-winner in overtime, to lift Shamokin to a HAC-II road win.
Lewisburg led 1-0 at halftime on Sophie Kilbride’s goal midway through the first half. The Indians tied it in the 19th minute of the second half.
Komara and Sophie Rossnock each took three shots in the win.
Shamokin 2, Lewisburg 1 (OT)
First half
L-Sophie Kilbride (Ella Reish), 14:17.
Second half
S-Sadie Komara, 18:59.
Overtime
S-Komara 9:38.
Shots: L 8-6. Corners: L 5-2. Saves: Shamokin 7 (Olivia Haupt); Lewisburg 7 (Lauren Gross).
n Danville 2, Midd-West 2
DANVILLE — Erin Tompkins scored a pair of second-half goals, knotting the score with five minutes left in regulation, as Midd-West forged a tie in HAC-II play.
Danville led 2-0 on goals by Gabby Capita (first half) and Chloe Hoffman (second half). Tompkins responded with her first goal just 31 seconds after the Ironmen went up 2-0.
Danville 2, Midd-West 2
First half
D-Gabby Capita, 29:40.
Second half
D-Chloe Hoffman, 47:31; MW-Erin Tompkins, 48:02; MW-Tompkins, 74:56.
Shots: D 9-8. Corners: 4-4. Saves: Midd-West 8 (Leah Ferster); Danville 6 (Morgan Everett).
n East Juniata 2,
Bloomsburg 1
BLOOMSBURG — Thea Neimond scored the game-winning goal for East Juniata with fewer than seven minutes to play in the nonleague match.
The Tigers (3-0) tied the score at the 19:15 mark of the first half when Neimond assisted Kierstyn Fogle.
Brianna Henry made two saves for the win.
East Juniata 2, Bloomsburg 1
First half
B-Kelsi Widom (Paige Temple), 7:00; EJ-Kierstyn Fogle (Thea Neimond), 19:15.
Second half
EJ-Neimond, 73:09.
Shots: EJ 10-3. Corners: EJ 4-2. Saves: East Juniata 2 (Brianna Henry); Bloomsburg 8.