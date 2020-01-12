SELINSGROVE — Tori Scheller scored eight of her game-high 17 points in the fourth quarter, shooting 5-for-6 at the free-throw line, to lead Shikellamy past Selinsgrove 50-42 in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I girls basketball Saturday.
The Braves (7-3 overall, 5-1 HAC-I) won their fourth consecutive game with a 23-point outburst in the fourth. Jordan Moten tallied seven of her 14 points in the period.
The Seals (3-8, 1-4) led 28-27 after three periods. Cierra Adams scored 12 to pace Selinsgrove, while Lizzy Diehl and Lexy Gabrielson each had 10.
Shikellamy 50, Selinsgrove 42
Shikellamy (7-3, 5-1) 50
Jordan Moten 5 3-7 14, Emma Bronowicz 3 1-2 7, Tori Smith 1 0-0 2, Tori Scheller 5 5-6 17, Paige Fausey 1 0-0 2, Brooke Snyder 2 4-5 8. Totals 17 13-20 50.
3-point goals: Scheller 2, Moten.
Did not score: Averi Dodge.
Selinsgrove (3-8, 1-4) 42
Lexy Gabrielson 4 0-0 10, Avery DeFazio 1 4-7 6, Lizzy Diehl 4 2-4 10, Kaitlin Shaffer 2 0-0 4, Cierra Adams 5 2-2 12. Totals 16 8-13 42.
3-point goals: Gabrielson 2.
Did not score: Emma Atwood, Mckenna Parker, Alyssa Latsha, Mackenzie Bailor, Emily Davis, Veronica Stanford.
Score by quarters
Shikellamy 6 11 10 23 — 50
Selinsgrove 14 5 9 14 — 42
n Warrior Run 55,
Lewisburg 49
TURBOTVILLE — Gracy Beachel popped nine of her 12 points in the third quarter to spark Warrior Run’s turnaround for a HAC-II win.
The Defenders (7-4 overall, 4-1 HAC-II) trailed Lewisburg at halftime, 25-19, before erupting for 36 second-half points.
Emily McKee scored a game-high 20 in the win, while teammate Sydney Hoffman added 11.
Roz Noone paced the Green Dragons (4-8, 2-3) with 18 points, while Jamie Fedorjaka added 12, and Sophie Kilbride posted a career-high 11.
Warrior Run 55, Lewisburg 49
Lewisburg (4-8, 2-3) 49
Sophie Kilbride 5 1-6 11, Maddie Still 0 0-2 0, Roz Noone 5 5-5 18, Jamie Fedorjaka 4 3-6 12, Regan Llanso 2 0-0 4, Hope Drumm 2 0-0 4. Totals 18 9-19 49.
3-point goals: Noone 3, Fedorjaka.
Did not score: None.
Warrior Run (7-4, 4-1) 55
Sydney Hoffman 4 2-6 11, Gracy Beachel 4 1-3 12, Jordan Hartman 3 0-0 7, Marissa Pick 1 1-2 3, Emily McKee 6 8-9 20, Katie Watkins 1 0-2 2. Totals 19 12-22 55.
3-point goals: Beachel, Hoffman, Hartman.
Did not score: Lauren Watson, Alayna Wilkins.
Score by quarters
Lewisburg 17 8 8 16 — 49
Warrior Run 12 7 18 18 — 55
n Mifflinburg 39, Milton 33
MIFFLINBURG — Angela Reamer scored eight points to stake Mifflinburg to an eight-point halftime lead, and the Wildcats held off Milton for a HAC-I win.
Ella Shuck scored a game-high 14 points for Mifflinburg (6-7 overall, 4-2 HAC-I), while Reamer finished with 10. Mara Shuck pulled eight rebounds.
Taylor Snyder and Tori Brink led Milton (3-8, 0-5) with 11 and eight points, respectively.
Mifflinburg 39, Milton 33
Milton (3-8, 0-5) 33
Leah Walter 1 1-2 3, Taylor Snyder 5 0-0 11, Crystal Hamilton 2 2-4 6, Mylea Neidig 1 0-0 2, Tori Brink 4 0-0 8, Raulerys Vega-Garcia 1 1-2 3. Totals 14 4-8 33.
3-point goals: Snyder.
Did not score: Kiersten Stork, Kyla Rovenolt, Morgan Reiner.
Mifflinburg (6-7, 4-2) 39
Angela Reamer 5 0-2 10, Mara Shuck 2 0-4 4, Mollie Bomgardner 1 2-2 4, Brooke Catherman 2 1-4 5, Ella Shuck 4 5-7 14, Abigail Greb 1 0-0 2. Totals 15 8-19 39.
3-point goals: E. Shuck.
Did not score: Cassie Keister, Olivia Erickson, Jaden Keister.
Score by quarters
Milton 6 6 10 11 — 33
Mifflinburg 8 12 8 11 — 39
n Shamokin 60,
Midd-West 44
COAL TOWNSHIP — Kaitlyn Dunn scored a game-high 20 points, and Sophie Rossnock added 10 of her 14 in Shamokin’s big third quarter of the HAC-II matchup.
The Indians (6-8 overall, 3-2 HAC-II) led 24-23 at halftime, then scored 22 points in the third quarter fueled by Rossnock and Dunn (six points).
Zoe Webb and Bella Fave each finished a bucket off her season-high, posting 13 and 12 points, respectively, to pace Midd-West (0-13, 0-5).
Shamokin 60, Midd-West 44
Midd-West (0-13, 0-5) 44
Rylee Shawver 1 1-2 3, Zoe Webb 6 0-2 13, Chloe Sauer 1 2-4 4, Bella Fave 5 1-3 12, Alexis Walter 0 7-8 7, Leah Ferster 1 3-6 5. Totals 14 14-25 44.
3-point goals: Fave, Webb.
Did not score: Mattie Spriggle, Carmyn Markley, Alyssa Snyder.
Shamokin (6-8, 3-2) 60
Emma Tomcavage 2 2-2 8, Emma Kramer 0 3-4 3, Madison Lippay 0 0-2 0, Grace Nazih 0 4-5 4, Ari Nolter 4 0-0 9, Kaitlyn Dunn 7 4-8 20, Sophie Rossnock 5 4-6 14, Emily Slanina 1 0-0 2. Totals 19 17-27 60.
3-point goals: Dunn 2, Tomcavage 2, Nolter.
Did not score: Desiree Michaels, Annie Hornberger, Cassie Drumheiser.
Score by quarters
Midd-West 9 14 7 14 — 44
Shamokin 8 16 22 14 — 60
n Mount Carmel 48,
South Williamsport 23
MOUNT CARMEL — Dani Rae Renno and Lauren Shedleski combined to score 27 points in Mount Carmel’s sixth consecutive victory.
Renno had a game-high 14 points, while Shedleski added 13 — including a pair of 3-pointers — in the HAC-III matchup. Mia Chapman chipped in nine points for the Red Tornadoes (10-2, 4-1).
Mount Carmel 48,
South Williamsport 23
South Williamsport (6-5, 0-4) 23
Sydney Bachman 2 0-2 6, Haley Neidig 1 0-2 2, Julie Anthony 1 0-0 2, Claudia Green 1 2-3 4, Rachel Stahl 1 0-0 2, Aleigha Rippel 1 0-0 2, Madi Tolomay 1 0-0 2, Piper Minier 0 3-4 3. Totals 8 5-11 23.
3-point goals: Bachman 2.
Did not score: Claire Alexander, Sami Bronton.
Mount Carmel (10-2, 4-1) 48
Mia Chapman 4 0-2 9, Caroline Fletcher 1 0-0 2, Lauren Shedleski 3 3-4 13, Dani Rae Renno 7 0-0 14, Alyssa Reisinger 2 1-1 5, Jenna Pizzoli 1 0-0 3, Rachel Witkoski 0 0-2 0, Emily Szatny 1 0-0 2. Totals 19 4-9 48.
3-point goals: Shedleski 2, Chapman, Pizzoli.
Did not score: Brooke Bernini, Madison Sosky, Molly McCracken, Jewel Scott, Katie Witkoski, Maggie McCracken.
Score by quarters
South Williamsport 6 4 4 9 — 23
Mount Carmel 10 11 16 11 — 48
n Upper Dauphin 42,
East Juniata 40
ELIZABETHVILLE — Olivia Halterman scored 10 fourth-quarter points for Upper Dauphin, which did just enough to hold off East Juniata in a clash of Tri-Valley League division frontrunners.
The Tigers (6-4 overall, 4-2 TVL) led 29-26 after three quarters with Cypress Feltman on the way to a team-high 13 points. However, East Juniata shot just 11-of-27 from the foul line overall, including a 3-for-12 clip in the fourth quarter.
Halterman had 15 points to lead all scorers, while Bryonna Cather added 13 for Upper Dauphin (8-3, 5-1).
Upper Dauphin 42, East Juniata 40
East Juniata (6-4, 4-2) 40
Cypress Feltman 4 5-8 13, Paris Feltman 0 2-6 2, Clarye Guyer 3 1-4 8, Thea Neimond 2 3-7 7, Alyssa Robinson 4 0-2 10. Totals 13 11-27 40.
3-point goals: Robinson 2, Guyer.
Did not score: Amara Brubaker, Leah Sankey.
Upper Dauphin (8-3, 5-1) 42
Kara Rupp 1 0-0 2, Eileen Nester 3 2-5 9, Taylor Conrad 0 3-6 3, Olivia Halterman 4 4-6 15, Bryonna Cather 4 4-7 13. Totals 12 13-24 42.
3-point goals: Halterman 3, Cather, Nester.
Did not score: Sam Bowman, Brittany Hubler.
Score by quarters
East Juniata 8 8 13 11 — 40
Upper Dauphin 6 12 8 16 — 42
n Greenwood 48,
Newport 26
NEWPORT — Alli Walton’s 22-point effort carried Greenwood to the TVL victory.
Walton scored 12 points in the third quarter — four more than Newport managed in the second half.
Abby Taylor and Kenedy Stroup added 13 and 11 points, respectively, for the Wildcats (7-4 overall, 4-2 TVL).
Greenwood 48, Newport 26
Greenwood (7-4, 4-2) 48
Kenedy Stroup 3 4-10 11, Mercedes McNaughton 0 0-2 0, Abby Taylor 5 3-4 13, Alli Crockett 1 0-0 2, Ella Seiber 0 0-1 0, Alli Walton 11 0-0 22. Totals 20 7-17 48.
3-point goals: K. Stroup.
Did not score: Jordan Stroup, Madison Howell, Ella Brummer, Nyssa Yoder, Emilie Brinser, Sarah Pennay.
Newport (3-9, 2-5) 26
Payton Splain 4 2-3 11, Emily Kline 0 0-1 0, Lillie Harris 2 1-2 5, Sidney Daniels 3 2-2 8, Bryanna Kuhn 0 0-1 0, Mikayliah Haines 1 0-0 2. Totals 10 5-9 26.
3-point goals: Splain.
Did not score: Hazel Miller, Carter Buffington,
Score by quarters
Greenwood 14 10 16 8 — 48
Newport 9 9 4 4 — 26
n Susquenita 76,
Line Mountain 38
DUNCANNON — Hailey Sherman scored 12 of her game-high 22 points in Susquenita’s 29-point first quarter of the TVL game.
Sara Canepa and Katelynne Michael had eight points apiece to lead Line Mountain (1-9 overall, 1-5 TVL).
Susquenita 76, Line Mountain 38
Line Mountain (1-9, 1-5) 38
Sage Hoover 2 0-0 4, Lilliana Feliciano 1 0-0 2, Sara Canepa 4 0-1 8, Jaya London 1 0-0 3, Katelynne Michael 3 2-2 8, Kyleen Michael 0 2-3 2, Liberty Downs 1 1-4 3, Emily Gonsar 3 0-0 6, Kalina Pechart 1 0-0 2. Totals 16 5-10 38.
3-point goals: London.
Did not score: Brianna Bendas.
Susquenita (8-3, 4-2) 76
Samantha Wechsler 1 0-0 2, Madi Byler 3 1-1 7, Hannah Jacobo 1 0-0 3, Alana Boyer 5 2-4 13, Kelsey Jacobo 1 4-6 6, Laurel Strumpfle 2 0-0 4, Elizabeth Jones 1 0-0 2, Hailey Sherman 8 5-6 22, Charley Baker 1 0-1 2, Mariah Massie 2 1-2 6, Taylor Portzline 3 1-2 9. Totals 28 14-22 76.
3-point goals: Portzline 2, Massie, Sherman, Boyer, H. Jacobo.
Did not score: Hailey Lingle.
Score by quarters
Line Mountain 6 6 14 12 — 38
Susquenita 29 14 20 13 — 76
Friday
n Northumberland Chr. 60,
Meadowbrook Christian 30
MILTON — Kaitlyn Bookwalter’s 12 points led four Northumberland Christian scorers in double figures during an Allegheny Christian Athletic Association win.
Emily Garvin and Anna Ulmer each scored 11 in the win, while Madalyn Snyder added 10. Snyder also pulled 10 rebounds for the Warriors.
Emily Baney and Jackie Stokes scored 10 points apiece to lead Meadowbrook Christian.
Northumberland Christian 60,
Meadowbrook Christian 30
Northumberland Chr. (7-3, 3-0) 60
Rebekah Hayner 2 0-0 4, Emma Treas 2 0-0 4, Madalyn Snyder 4 0-0 10, Kaitlyn Bookwalter 6 0-0 12, Emily Garvin 5 0-1 11, Anna Ulmer 4 3-4 11, Emma Ulmer 4 0-0 8. Totals 27 3-6 60.
3-point goals: Snyder 2, Garvin.
Did not score: Jenika Krum, Allison Miller, Bethany Dressler.
Meadowbrook Chr. (4-5, 3-1) 30
Jackie Stokes 3 4-7 10, Emily Toland 1 0-0 2, Shelby Hartman 2 0-0 4, Masy Devlin 2 0-0 4, Emily Baney 2 6-8 10. Totals 10 10-15 30.
3-point goals: None.
Did not score: Jenaka Day, Emily Baney.
Score by quarters
Northumberland Christian 18 19 13 10 — 60
Meadowbrook Christian 6 12 6 6 — 30