BLOOMSBURG — In the tournament opener for both teams, Shikellamy rallied to beat Danville 3-2 in Major Division all-star baseball action Thursday.
Chandler Bowman and Max Barner drove in fifth-inning runs to erase a deficit and give Shikellamy the lead for good.
With the win, Shikellamy advances in the championship bracket where it will take on Snyder County on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. at the host site, Bloomsburg’s Town Park.
“Our kids fought hard and Danville had a really great team,” said Shikellamy coach Travis Delsite. “We just fought all the way through and ended up coming out on top.”
Shikellamy gained the lead right away when Max Barner, who was batting in the No. 3 spot, hit a triple and raced home on a Danville error in the top of the first inning. For the next few innings, both pitchers — Shikellamy’s Ayden Cox and Danville’s Jack Coombe — took control of the game.
It wasn’t until the bottom of the fourth that Danville’s offense finally figured out Cox. After Ben Schrader drew a walk, Liam Mead doubled to put runners on second and third with no outs. Jake Litwin’s single then drove both runners home to give Danville its only two runs of the game.
“Definitely need to swing the bat better,” said Danville coach Nicolas Mead. “I think that was the Achilles heel today. I think half of our order went 0-2, so that was why we lost. Overall, I think it was a really good team performance; we just need to hit better.”
Shikellamy regained the lead right away in the top of the fifth when Bowman and Barner each drove in runs.
Shikellamy had no problem getting the final six outs. After Cox pitched five innings, Barner finished things off with a 1-2-3 bottom of the sixth to clinch the win.
“Ayden Cox did a great job pitching through five innings for us,” Delsite said. “Getting all the way through five innings, and then Max Barner coming in at the end at the sixth inning getting the last three outs on seven pitches, that’s great. He did a wonderful job.”
Coombe went 5 1/3 innings for Danville. Schrader picked up the final two outs.
“I think both teams pitched really well,” Nicolas Mead said. “(Cox) went the distance and pitched 87 pitches, held us down. Jack (Coombe) went 85 and both the second pitchers came in and shut it down, so they did what they were supposed to do.”
Danville dropped to the elimination bracket, where it will take on the loser of today’s Lewisburg-Bloomsburg game on Sunday at 1 p.m.