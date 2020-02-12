MANDATA — Jordan Moten stuffed a lot scoring — and school records — into three quarters Tuesday night.
Shikellamy's junior shooting guard poured in 41 points on the strength of 10 3-pointers in the first three periods of the Braves' 81-32 nonleague win over Line Mountain.
Moten eclipsed Jen Walter's single-game mark of 38 points, set on Jan. 9, 1995, in a 62-49 win over Lewisburg. She also topped Kelsey Zimmerman's program record of eight 3-pointers scored in a 71-43 loss at Mount Carmel on Dec. 30, 2014.
"That was one of the greatest shooting performances I have witnessed," said Eagles coach Ian Lundy.
Shikellamy (15-7) scored at least 20 points in each of the first three quarters to lead 72-21. Tori Scheller added 14 points with four 3-pointers in the win, while Brooke Snyder and Tori Smith each had six.
Katelynne Michael and Sage Hoover led Line Mountain (3-19) with seven and six points, respectively.
Shikellamy 81, Line Mountain 32
Shikellamy (15-7) 81
Taylor Sees 0 0-2 0; Melanie Minnier 1 0-0 2; Averi Dodge 3 0-0 6; Jordan Moten 15 1-1 41; Emma Bronowicz 1 2-2 4; Tori Smith 3 0-0 6; Tori Scheller 5 0-0 14; Paige Fausey 1 0-0 2; Brooke Snyder 2 1-1 6. Totals 31 4-6 81.
3-point goals: Moten 10, Scheller 4, Snyder.
Did not score: Kelsie Fisher, Saide Raffling, Malyssa Morse, Lilly Weist, Kiersten Hunselman-Strohecker.
Line Mountain (3-19) 32
Sage Hoover 3 0-0 6; Lilliana Feliciano 1 3-6 5; Sara Canepa 1 0-0 2; Katelynne Michael 1 5-6 7; Kyleen Michael 1 0-0 2; Liberty Downs 1 1-3 3; Emily Gonsar 2 0-0 5; Kalina Pechart 1 0-0 2. Totals 11 9-15 32.
3-point goals: Gonsar.
Did not score: Jaya London.
Score by quarters
Shikellamy`24`28`20`9 — 81
Line Mountain`10`8`3`11 — 32
Loyalsock 57,
Southern Columbia 53, OT
WILLIAMSPORT — Ali Griscavage scored eight fourth-quarter points, and Faith Callahan knocked down two 3-pointers in the final stanza to help the Tigers send the game into overtime, but the Lancers were 5-of-6 from the foul line in the overtime to pick up the Heartland Athletic Conference-Division III victory.
Griscavage had a game-high 24 points for the Tigers (13-9 overall, 3-7 HAC-III), while Callhan chipped in 10 points.
Summer McNulty scored 19 points, while Cassie Gee added 12 points for Loylasock (20-2, 9-1).
Loyalsock 57, Southern Columbia 53 (overtime)
Southern Columbia (13-9) 53
Faith Callahan 3 1-2 10; Ali Griscavage 10 4-11 24; Morgan Marks 1 0-0 2; Loren Ghret 4 0-0 8; Ava Novack 2 0-0 5; Rilyn Wisloski 1 2-2 4. Totals 21 7-15 53
3-point goals: Callahan 3, Novak.
Did not score: Colby Bernhard.
Loyalsock (20-2) 57
Sophia Gardner 1 5-7 8; Cassie Gee 5 0-0 12; Summer McNulty 6 7-9 19; Anna Bennett 3 0-0 6; Karyn Saar 2 0-0 4; Allyia Kennedy 1 0-0 2; Mia Patterson 2 2-2 6. Totals 20 14-18 57
3-point goals: Gee 2, Gardner.
Did not score: Madison Jean.
Score by quarters
Southern Columbia`9`15`8`16`5 — 53
Loyalsock`13 `14`8`13`9 — 57