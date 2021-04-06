The Daily Item
SUNBURY — Through two games of 2021, the Shikellamy softball team has been clicking on all cylinders, and Monday’s Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I contest with rival Selinsgrove was just another example.
The Braves pounded out 11 hits, and freshman Sydnee Leeser had another fine pitching performance as Shikellamy knocked off Selinsgrove, 16-1, in four innings at John O. Long Field.
Reagan Wiest knocked in four runs, while Lila Wiest knocked in three runs for Shikellamy (2-0 overall and HAC-I), while Blaire Balestrini and Taylor Treas each knocked in two runs.
Kayla Shrawder had three hits for the Seals (1-2, 0-2).
Shikellamy 16, Selinsgrove 1 (four innings)
Selinsgrove 001 0 — 1-7-4
Selinsgrove 240 (10) — 16-11-1
WP: Sydnee Lesser; LP: Sophia Ramer.
Selinsgrove: Kayla Shrawder, 3-for-3; Riley Batdorf, RBI.
Shikellamy: Blaire Balestrini 1-for-3, double, 3 runs, 2 RBIs; Taylor Treas 1-for-3, two runs, 2 RBIs; Reagan Wiest 2-for-4, 3 runs, 4 RBIs; Katelynn Kramer 3-for-4, 2 runs, RBI; Lila Wiest 1-for-3, 3 RBIs; Sydney Schneider 1-for-2, 2 runs, RBI.
n Loyalsock 11,
Southern Columbia 1 (5 inn.)
WILLIAMSPORT — Cassie Gee had two doubles and knocked in three runs to lead the Lancers to the HAC-II victory.
Jenson Purcell knocked in the only run for Southern Columbia.
Loyalsock 11, Southern Columbia 1 (5 inn.)
Southern Col. 000 01 — 1-5-3
Loyalsock 432 2 — 11-13-0
WP: Hannah Winter; LP: Kate Waltman.
Loyalsock: Summer McNulty 3-for-3, double, 3 runs; Cassie Gee 2-for-4, 2 doubles, 2 runs, 3 RBIs.