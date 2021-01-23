The Shikellamy wrestling program is temporarily suspended after a staff member positive tested positive for COVID-19, leaving 20 student-athletes quarantined, Superintendent Jason Bendle said
“The high school received notice of one positive COVID-19 case of a staff member and this is the first case at the building since our last deep clean last week,” Bendle said. “The high school will remain open and close contacts are being notified.”
Bendle said the varsity wrestling program will not compete until the end of the quarantine period, which varies per person.
“We are saddened that this will impact our student-athletes,” Bendle said. “However, the health and safety of our school, community, and program come first. The district continues to work with the Department of Health for all cases that impact our buildings and record them on our District’s COVID-19 Dashboard on our website.”
Shikellamy wrestled Selinsgrove on Thursday night. Selinsgrove Superintendent Frank Jankowski said the Seals’ program was not impacted.
“Based on the information we currently are operating under, our programs have not been impacted by programs outside the district,” he said.