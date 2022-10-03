SUNBURY — Ryan Williams scored twice, including the game-winner in overtime to lift the Braves on Senior Night.
Williams gave Shikellamy the lead, before Luke Osman tied the game for Meadowbrook (8-4).
Dillon Zechman had three saves for the Braves (6-6).
Shikellamy 2, Meadowbrook Christian 1 (OT)
First half
S-Ryan Williams, 28:00.
Second half
MC-Luke Osman, 13:00.
Overtime
S-Williams (Nick Koontz), 6:00.
Shots: S 5-3. Corners: S 5-1. Saves: Meadowbrook Christian (Michael Eager) 3; Shikellamy 3 (Dillon Zechman).