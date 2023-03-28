SUNBURY — Shikellamy swept the singles matches to send Central Mountain, which won last year's District 6 Class 3A team championship, to a 3-2 loss in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I boys tennis action.
Jack Weaver, Micah Moyer and Luke Fatool all won their singles matches in straight sets for the Braves (3-0 overall, 2-0 HAC-I).
Central Mountain falls to 2-3, 1-2 HAC-I. They've had 2022 PIAA singles champion David Lindsey for just one match this season, a win over Jersey Shore on Monday.
Shikellamy 3, Central Mountain 2
Singles
Jack Weaver (S) def. Asher Talbot 7-5, 6-1; Micah Moyer (S) def. Joe McCluskey 6-2, 6-3; Luke Fatool (S) def. Jackson Proctor 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles
Joe Caimi-Nick Piergalin (CM) def. Trey Bartholomew-Fernando Nunez 6-2, 6-7 (5-7 TB), 6-2; Nate Brinker-Tim Brinker (CM) def. Les McCormick-Kori Gates 6-0, 6-0.