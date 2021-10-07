JERSEY SHORE — Olivia Weaver battled to a three-set win at third singles to help Shikellamy to the Heartland Athletic Conference win.
Weaver topped Jersey Shore's Hayley Shadle, 6-4, 4-6, 6-4, for the team point.
The Braves also got wins from Kiersten Strohecker at second singles, and the first doubles team of Allie Minnier and Lily Wiest.
Shikellamy 3, Jersey Shore 2
Singles
Peyton Dincher (JS) def. Melanie Minnier, 7-5, 3-6, 6-2; Kiersten Strohecker (S) def. Celia Shemory, 6-4, 6-2; Olivia Weaver (S) def. Hayley Shadle, 6-4, 4-6, 6-4.
Doubles
Allie Minnier/Lily Weist (S) def. Rachel Hartman/Breana Porter 7-5, 6-2; Ella Gerst/Madelyn Gerst (JS) def. Megan Strohecher/Sabrina Doebler, 6-4, 6-0.