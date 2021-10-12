SUNBURY - On a night where Coach Steese and the Shikellamy Braves honor their senior class, the game didn't start out well for them as Luke Surovec and Spencer Gigante of Saint Joseph's scored the first two goals of the game.
Shikellamy's Ryan Williams then went on to score two straight goals, 10:58 (1H) and 24:01 (2H), to tie the game at 2-2. And with 19:39 left in regulation, Nick Koontz scored the game winning goal for the Braves as Shikellamy improves their record to 7-7, 1-6 in conference play, for the season. The team will now prepare for the final stretch of the season as they will compete in their remaining 4 games, all on the road, starting with the Mifflinburg Wildcats this Saturday afternoon at 1:00.
First half
SJ-Luke Surovec, 30:25;
SJ-Spencer Gigante, 27:01;
S-Ryan Williams, 10:58.
Second half
S-Williams, 24:01
S-Nick Koontz, 19:39
Shots: S 16-6. Corners: S 13-2. Saves: Saint Joseph's 12 (Nick Coskren); Shikellamy 3 (Dillon Zechman).