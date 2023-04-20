SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT — The Braves swept the singles matches to claim the non conference victory.
Jack Weaver, Micah Moyer and Luke Fatool all picked up victory for Shikellamy (7-5).
South Williamsport (2-7) won both doubles matches.
Shikellamy 3, South Williamsport 2
Singles
Jack Weaver (S) def. Kade Sanford 7-5, 6-2; Micah Moyer (S) def. Wyatt Robins 7-5, 6-2; Luke Fatool (S) def. Luke Sanford 6-2, 6-0.
Doubles
Lucas Bower-Landyn Gephart (SW) def. Griffin Snyder-Fernando Nunez 6-2, 6-1; Jack Reid-Matt Reid (SW) def. Trey Bartholomew-Kori Gales 6-2, 6-0.