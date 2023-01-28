LEWISBURG — Lily Fatool drained two triples and finished with 15 points for Shikellamy (8-9, 6-2) in the HAC-I win.
Blaire Balestrini, Paige Fausey, and Cassi Ronk each scored eight points of their own for the Braves in a balanced effort.
Sydney Bolinsky scored 13 points for the Green Dragons (10-6, 4-3) in the loss.
Shikellamy 41, Lewisburg 32
Shikellamy (8-9) 41
Lily Fatool 4 5-7 15; Cassi Ronk 4 0-0 8; Blaire Balestrini 3 0-0 8; Paige Fausey 3 2-2 8; Allison Minnier 1 0-0 2. Totals: 15 7-9 41.
3-point goals: Fatool 2, Balestrini 2.
Did not score: Olivia Solomon.
Lewisburg (10-6) 32
Sydney Bolinsky 6 1-1 13; Maddie Still 2 0-1 4; Sophie Kilbride 1 0-0 2; Teagan Osunde 3 1-3 7; Keeley Baker 3 0-2 6. Totals: 15 2-7 32.
3-point goals: None.
Did not score: Maddy Moyers.
Score by quarters
Shikellamy;12;8;8;13 — 41
Lewisburg;9;6;13;4 — 32