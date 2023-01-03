SUNBURY — Freshman Lily Fatool tied her career-high with 15 points and Paige Fausey added 10 points of her own as Shikellamy won its second game of the season in the HAC-I contest over Central Mountain.
Kiahna Jones ended with a team-high 15 points for Central Mountain (3-5) in the loss.
Shikellamy 47, Central Mountain 36
Shikellamy (2-7) 47
Lily Fatool 6 0-0 15; Cassi Ronk 4 0-0 8; Blaire Balestrini 3 0-0 8; Paige Fausey 4 1-1 10; Allison Minnier 2 0-0 4; Olivia Solomon 1 0-0 2. Totals: 20 1-1 47.
3-point goals: Fatool 3, Balestrini 2, Fausey.
Did not score: Emma Koontz, Sarah Long, Nadia Smith, Kianah Lenner, Mya Bronowicz, Carli Berry.
Central Mountain (3-5) 36
Danica Kelly 1 1-6 3; Tara Mader 4 0-4 9; Taylor Doyle 2 2-4 6; Kiahna Jones 7 1-4 15; Ava Doyle 1 1-3 3. Totals: 15 5-21 36.
3-point goals: Mader.
Did not score: Macy Plowmen, Morgan Temple, Keely Rohrbach.
Score by quarters
C.Mountain;2;9;10;15 — 36
Shikellamy;7;18;12;10 — 47