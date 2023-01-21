MILL HALL — For the third time this season, freshman Lily Fatool has set a new career-high, this time scoring 25 points in a HAC-I win.

Fatool scored 12 of her 25 points in the second quarter. That was part of a 24-2 run for Shikellamy (6-9, 4-2) as it took a 39-13 lead at halftime.

Blaire Balestrini and Paige Fausey each put up 12 points of their own in the HAC-I win over the Wildcats.

Kiahna Jones finishes with a team-high 13 points for Central Mountain (3-11, 0-6).

Shikellamy 58, Central Mountain 36

Shikellamy (6-9) 58

Lily Fatool 9 3-4 25; Cassi Ronk 3 0-0 6; Blaire Balestrini 5 0-0 12; Paige Fausey 6 0-0 12; Allison Minnier 0 1-2 1; Olivia Solomon 1 0-0 2. Totals: 24 4-6 58.

3-point goals: Fatool 4, Balestrini 2.

Did not score: Nadia Smith, Kianah Lenner, Mya Bronowicz, Carli Berry.

Central Mountain (3-11) 36

Macy Plowman 1 1-1 3; Tara Mader 1 0-2 2; Taylor Doyle 3 3-4 9; Kiahna Jones 4 4-5 13; Morgan Temple 1 0-1 3; Jacey Tripp 0 1-2 1; Keely Rohrbach 2 0-0 4; Grace Keohane 0 1-1 1. Totals: 12 10-16 36.

3-point goals: Jones, Temple.

Did not score: Ava Doyle, Elise McKean, Aubrey Eiler.

Score by quarters

Shikellamy;15;24;12;7 — 58

C.Mountain;11;2;13;10 — 36

JV: Shikellamy 34-23; Kianah Lenner 10, Sian Alvarez 7.

