SUNBURY — Sophomore Cole Lynch scored three goals for the Braves to lead the team in scoring. Fernando Nunez finished with two goals of his own. Dylan Naugle scored the other goal for Shikellamy. Goalie Dillon Zechman had five saves in the game securing the shutout. The Braves will travel to Mifflinburg for their next game on Thursday.
Shikellamy 6, Juniata 0
First half
S-Fernando Nunez (Connor Steese), 17:19; S-Cole Lynch, 5:30.
Second half
S-Lynch (Ryan Williams), 39:35; S-Nunez, 29:33; S-Dylan Naugle, 16:41; S-Lynch (Nick Koontz), 6:04.
Shots: S 16-5. Corners: Tie, 3-3. Saves: Juniata 9; Shikellamy 5 (Dillon Zechman).