SUNBURY — Mason Deitrich finished with a team-high 21 points in the Braves' win over Midd-West on Thursday night. Cameron Lenner also scored in double figures as he ended with 11 points of his own. The two combined with three triples each as they drained six of Shikellamy's (4-5) 10 made 3-pointers on the night.
Noah Romig (19) and Garret Leitzel (12) combined for 31 points for Midd-West (1-6) in the loss. The duo made all four of the Mustangs' 3-point field goals in the game.
Shikellamy 72, Midd-West 45
Shikellamy (4-5) 72
Joniel Bruno 2 0-0 4; Ryan Williams 3 0-1 8; Cameron Lenner 4 0-0 11; Asher Moyer 3 1-3 7; Logan Fisher 1 1-2 4; Rhandy Castillo 2 0-0 4; Xavier Fashaw 1 2-2 5; Mason Deitrich 9 0-0 21; Brady Wilson 3 0-0 6; Mason McAlister 1 0-0 2. Totals: 29 4-8 72.
3-point goals: Deitrich 3, Lenner 3, Williams 2, Fashaw, Fisher.
Did not score: Micah Moyer, Logan McAlister.
Midd-West (1-6) 45
Connor Stoltzfus 1 0-0 2; Easton Erb 1 0-0 2; Garret Leitzel 4 1-2 12; Brandon Ferster 1 0-0 2; Noah Romig 6 6-8 19; Xavier Fuller 4 0-0 8. Totals: 17 7-10 45.
3-point goals: Leitzel 3, Romig.
Did not score: D'Zani Coley, Mason Noll.
Score by quarters
Midd-West;12;12;7;14 — 45
Shikellamy;11;20;19;22 — 72