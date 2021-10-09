SUNBURY — Austin Delgado and Bailey Hallman scored their first varsity goals as the Braves shut out Williams Valley.
Ryan Williams led all scored with three of Shikellamy's four first-half goals. Nick Koontz, assisted by Connor Steese, scored the other goal with 6:12 left in the first half.
Cam Smith and Cole Lynch also scored in the second half for Shikellamy.
Shikellamy 8, Williams Valley 0
First half
S-Ryan Williams, 9:25; S-Williams, 7:24; S-Nick Koontz (Connor Steese), 6:12; S-Williams, 1:32.
Second half
S-Cam Smith (Koontz), 35:58; S-Cole Lynch (Steese), 22:18; S-Austin Delgado, 8:40; S-Bailey Hallman, 2:00.
Shots: S 17-1. Corners: S 6-1. Saves: Shikellamy 1 (Dillon Zechman); Williams Valley 6 (Aidan Barner).