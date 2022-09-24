Rain with thunderstorms by evening. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 69F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Updated: September 25, 2022 @ 12:57 am
MOUNTAIN TOP — Shikellamy got goals from Elli Ronk, Paige Fausey and Sophia Feathers in a nonleague win over Crestwood, 3-1, in girls soccer Saturday.
The Braves, who led 2-0 at halftime, improved to 6-2. They host Lewisburg on Tuesday.
