CATAWISSA — Julia Boyle and Olivia Cimino scored goals, and Shikellamy’s defense kept Southern Columbia off the scoreboard for all but the final 95 seconds as the Braves won their third consecutive field hockey game, 2-1, on Thursday.
“The defense was awesome,” said Braves coach Tammy Lahr, “and the offense was great, passing well and using both sides of the field. Everything seemed to flow.”
Cimino scored midway through the first half, and Boyle made it a 2-0 lead 36 second after halftime. Regan Wiest made four saves as Shikellamy improved to 5-3 overall (2-2 Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I).
Alyssa Bond scored for the Tigers (2-5, 1-3).
Shikellamy 2,
Southern Columbia 1
First half
S-Olivia Cimino, 14:49.
Second half
S-Julia Boyle, 29:24; SC-Alyssa Bond, 1:35.
Shots: S 14-4. Corners: S 7-1. Saves: Shikellamy 4 (Regan Wiest); Southern Columbia 12 (Jocelyn Madara).
JV score: 0-0.
n Line Mountain 2,
East Juniata 1
MCALISTERVILLE — Cydney Lahr and Abby Wolfe combined to generate both Line Mountain goals, including the game-winner with 12 minutes left, as the Eagles eked out a Tri-Valley League win.
Lahr assisted on Wolfe’s goal midway through the first half. Kyle Dowling tied the score for the host Tigers (0-6-1 overall, 0-5) with 4:38 to play in the half.
“The girls played the entire game, rather than having a rough first half and good second half,” said East Juniata coach Harley Straub. “They put every effort into the entire game, and it showed.”
Lahr’s goal lifted the Eagles (3-4, 3-1), who won the teams’ first meeting 8-1.
Line Mountain 2, East Juniata 1
First half
LM-Abby Wolfe (Cydney Lahr), 13:44; EJ-Kyli Dowling (Becca Dietz), 4:38.
Second half
LM-Lahr (Wolfe), 12:00.
Shots: LM 25-2. Corners: LM 15-3. Saves: Line Mountain 1 (Olivia Smeltz); East Juniata 23 (Emily Carolus).
JV score: Line Mountain 4-0.
n Greenwood 5, Susquenita 0
SUSQUENITA — Kelsey Sheaffer made eight saves to keep Susquenita off the scoreboard as Greenwood ended a string of four games in six days with a TVL win.
Grace Lesh and Hailey Womer each had a goal and an assist for the Wildcats (8-0-2 overall, 3-0-1 TVL). Leah Bryner, Kenzie Flickinger and Audrey Weger all scored second-half goals.
Greenwood 5, Susquenita 0
First half
G-Grace Lesh (Jordan Stroup), 27:29; G-Hailey Womer, 23:24.
Second half
G-Leah Bryner (Lesh), 24:26; G-Audrey Weger (Womer), 19:47; G-Kenzie Flickinger, 3:28.
Shots: G 35-8. Corners: G 16-1. Saves: Greenwood 8 (Kelsey Sheaffer); Susquenita 17 (Kendra Masser).
JV score: Greenwood 2-0.
n Selinsgrove 12, Milton 0
MILTON — Sydney Schmouder scored a career-best five goals, and Emily Swineford added a pair in Selinsgrove’s HAC-I win.
Schmouder, a freshman, scored three times in a span of seven minutes to help the Seals (7-1 overall, 4-0 HAC-I) to a 7-0 halftime lead.
The Seals’ goalies also got into the act as Mazzie Teats and Riley Batdorf posted second-half goals.
Larissa Shearer made 35 saves for the Black Panthers (0-7, 0-3).
Selinsgrove 12, Milton 0
First half
S-Anna Gephart (Maddie Bucher), 29:07; S-Emily Swineford, 28:46; S-Swineford (M. Bucher), 21:06; S-Sydney Schmouder (Hannah Day), 9:55; S-Rachel Martin, 8:23; S-Schmouder, 6:59; S-Schmouder (Swineford), 2:55.
Second half
S-Day (Rita Aucker), 24:20; S-Schmouder (Gephart), 14:10; S-Schmouder (Liv Reichley), 10:21; S-Mazzie Teats (Leah Toskey), 8:00; S-Riley Batdorf, 0:53.
Shots: S 47-1. Corners: S 17-1. Saves: Selinsgrove 1 (Batdorf 1, Lonna Temple 0); Milton 35 (Larissa Shearer).
JV score: Selinsgrove 7-0.
n Central Columbia 3,
Danville 0
ALMEDIA — Mea Consentino, Ali Heintzelman and Kaitlyn Knorr scored for Central Columbia in the HAC-II win.
Danville dropped to 2-5 overall, 1-4 HAC-II.
n Bloomsburg 4,
Warrior Run 0
TURBOTVILLE — Bloomsburg ran its record to 6-0 (5-0 HAC-II) with the win.
Warrior Run fell to 3-6, 0-5.