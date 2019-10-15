SUNBURY — Mackenzie Good scored with an assist from Alexa Shaw with 7:55 remaining in the second overtime to lift Shikellamy to a girls soccer victory over Warrior Run on Monday.
The Braves had a significant advantage in shots (17-3), but the Defenders Kylee Brouse made 16 saves to keep the game scoreless until Good’s winner.
Cassi Ronk stopped all three shots she faced for Shikellamy.
Shikellamy 1, Warrior Run 0, 2 OT
Second overtime
S-Mackenzie Good (Alexa Shaw), 7:55.
Shots: S 17-3. Corners: S 5-1. Saves: Warrior Run 16 (Kylee Brouse); Shikellamy 3 (Cassi Ronk).
n Mount Carmel 4,
Sullivan County 3
LAPORTE — Mia Chapman netted a hat trick, including a penalty kick that proved an important insurance goal in Mount Carmel’s nonleague victory.
The Red Tornadoes went ahead 2-0 on Chapman goals before the Griffins rallied to tie. Talia Mazzatesta put Mount Carmel back in front, and Chapman tacked on her penalty late in the first half.
Mount Carmel 4, Sullivan County 3
First half
MC-Mia Chapman, 36:18; MC-Chapman, 24:17; SC-B. Benlich, 17:50; SC-C. Burke, 14:25; MC-Talia Mazzatesta, 9:53; MC-Chapman (penalty kick), 1:43.
Second half
SC-A. Fitzgerald, 2:28.
Shots: MC 25-8. Saves: Sullivan County 15 (K. Benlich); Mount Carmel 7 (Gabby McGinley).
n Southern Columbia 2,
Montoursville 1, OT
MONTOURSVILLE — Loren Gehret scored her second goal with 5:45 left in overtime to lift the Tigers to the HAC crossover win.
Lily Saul put the Warriors ahead less than a minute into the second half, and Gehret tied the score with 6:44 left off a pass from Morgan Marks.
Rilyn Wisloski made five saves for Southern Columbia (13-1-3).
Southern Columbia 2,
Montoursville 1, OT
Second half
M-Lily Saul, 39:01; SC-Loren Gehret (Morgan Marks), 6:44.
Overtime
SC-Gehret, 5:45.
Shots: SC, 13-6. Corners: SC, 6-2. Saves: Southern Columbia 5 (Rilyn Wisloski); Montoursville 9 (Avery Zales).