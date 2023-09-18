SUNBURY — Shikellamy girls soccer took the field Monday afternoon in unfamiliar territory.
The Braves had suffered their first loss of the season last week against Selinsgrove, and were looking to rebound against Williamsport.
Shikellamy returned to the win column with a 12-1 win over Williamsport in Heartland Athletic Conference Division I action.
Shikellamy (7-1, 2-1 HAC-I) was held to one goal in its loss, and equaled that total five minutes into the game Monday as Jilly Deivert found Lily Persing running to the far post, and Persing fired a shot into the back of the net.
“After Selinsgrove, we were just mad, and needed to score right away,” Persing said. “We knew going into the game, we needed to play fast and keep the tempo up.”
After building a quick lead, the Braves controlled the middle of the field, clogging passing lanes and preventing Williamsport runs with a defense led by Elli Ronk and Eden Treas. Marking Williamsport forward Nylah Ford — who scored Williamsport’s goal on a penalty kick in the game’s closing minutes — Ronk and Treas returned the ball to a potent Braves offense.
Persing credited a strong warmup before the opening whistle with creating the cohesion between the offense and defense that quickly translated to goals for the Braves.
”I preach every game that (our record is) 0-0 coming into it and coming off of a loss, we had to pick up where we were before that,” Shikellamy coach Mike Egan said. “We had played well in the Selinsgrove game but just didn’t do enough to get a win so I’m glad that they got back to scoring tonight.”
With its defense winning the ball back, and creating space in the midfield, the Braves kept pressure on the Williamsport defense, extending their lead on a scrum in front of goal following a corner with Ronk getting the final touch to take a 2-0 lead at the 14-minute mark of the first half.
The Braves went back to a troubling corner kick a few minutes later as Persing sent the ball in for Samantha Newman to find and score.
Persing added her second goal late in the second half, and finished the hat trick with a tally early in the second half to go along with two assists.
“Every night, it seems to be someone (who raises their game) and Persing put a few in, had a couple assists,” Egan said. “Tonight was her night to shine.”
Taking a 7-0 lead into halftime after leading scorer Deivert found the back of the net in the closing minutes of the half, the Braves rotated a series of substitutes into the game for the majority of the second half.
Emma Koontz led off the second half with a goal with Lauryn Ross, Persing and Newman adding goals in quick succession for the Braves.
Ford broke free in the closing minutes with a chance to score and earned a penalty kick for the Millionaires (2-4-1, 0-2 HAC-I). Ford placed the ball out of reach to put the Millionaires on the board before Camryn Marlow closed the scoring with a late Braves goal.
Lily Fatool stopped three shots in goal for Shikellamy while Chloe Pennings entered in the second half for Williamsport and stopped a game-high nine shots.
Sarah Long and Maggie Benner also found the back of the net for the Braves.
SHIKELLAMY 12, WILLIAMSPORT 1
First half
S-Lily Persing (Jilly Deivert assist); S-Elli Ronk (unassisted); S-Samantha Newman (Persing assist); S-Sarah Long (Alyssa Williams assist); S-Persing (unassisted); S-Maggie Benner (Alexandra Updegrove assist); S-Deivert (Persing assist).
Second half
S-Emma Koontz (unassisted); S-Lauryn Ross (Long assist); S-Persing (unassisted); S-Newman (unassisted); W-Nylah Ford (penalty kick); S-Camryn Marlow (Nadia Smith assist).
Shots: Shikellamy, 22-4. Corners: Shikellamy, 4-2. Saves: Shikellamy (Lily Fatool), 3; Williamsport (Chloe Pennings, 9 and Abigail Mahon, 1), 10.