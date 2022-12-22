Emma Fetterman bowled a 247 game as part of a 681 series to lead Shikellamy's girls to a win over Central Columbia on Wednesday. The Braves also won on the boys' side behind Jacob Hollenbach's 570 series.
Fetterman rolled one of Shikellamy's three 600 series for the girls. Shanna Kimball (214 high game, 636 series) and Kennedy Rudy (228, 618) backed Fetterman. Ariana Woodcock (590) and Makayla Grenell (580) were within striking distance of 600.
The Braves won by nearly one thousand pins (3,483-2,499).
Hollenbach's 570 series just edged teammate Julian Derr-Rosius, who had the Braves' high game (202) as part of a 568 series. Shikellamy eased past the Blue Jays, 2,836 pins to 1,530.
BOYS
Shikellamy (838-850-837-153-162 — 2,836): Jacob Hollenbach 197-193-180-570; Julian Derr-Rosius 193-202-173-568; Zach Moore 168-142-156-466; Cameron Derr 158-157-145-460; Jared Weaver 122-156-179-457.
Central Columbia (433-438-480-105-74 — 1,530): Talon McHenry 117-147-122-386; Tanner Fensch 108-98-140-346; Gabe McGinley 97-103-125-325; Scott Cartnel 111-90-93-294.
GIRLS
Shikellamy (1,080-1,080-945-172-206 — 3,483): Emma Fetterman 247-212-222-681; Shanna Kimball 214-230-192-636; Kennedy Rudy 226-228-164-618; Ariana Woodcock 195-205-190-590; Makayla Grenell 198-205-177-580.
Central Columbia (767-768-722-114-128 — 2,499): Leighann Fitch 187-212-189-588; Corinna Yashinski 224-174-155-553; Trista Kocher 167-170-145-482; Giavanna Graitza 118-153-154-425; Faith Cantner 71-59-79-209.