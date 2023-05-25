YATESVILLE — Shikellamy came out, and attacked 2022 Pennsylvania Sports Writers Class 5A Softball Pitcher of the Year Gianna Adams, building a pair of three-run leads.
Then, the Braves had to deal with the bulk of the lineup that is back from the unbeaten PIAA state champions from a year ago.
Pittston Area scored seven runs with two outs in the fourth and five more with two outs in the fifth inning Wednesday as the top seed rallied for a 14-5, home-field victory in the District 2/4 Class 5A semifinals
“We had two days to prep, and we had a game plan,” Shikellamy coach Matt Slivinski said. “The first three innings, we executed it, and put them on the ropes.
“I think we did something that it looks like not a lot of teams have not done this season and put them in a hole.”
Pittston Area trailed 3-0 after an inning and a half, and 4-1 into the bottom of the fourth, but climbed out of that hole with the six-run fourth.
Cassie Hintze, pinch hitting on her 18th birthday, singled in the first two runs with two out.
The Patriots took advantage of three errors in the inning and moved in front on a two-run double by Bella Giardina.
Shikellamy scored in four of the first five innings, adding a run in the fifth to get within 7-5.
Julia Mehal, who scored three times, worked out a leadoff walk. Sophomore Marina Antal followed with a slump-busting, two-run homer for a 9-5 lead.
Pittston Area coach Frank Parented bunted a runner over twice, then the next five batters reached with two out, beginning with Kallie Booth’s single, and following two batters later with a two-run Adams triple.
“I’m proud of the girls and the way they battled,” Parente said. “They were down a little when it was 4-1, but they didn’t give up their spirit. We have six seniors who don’t want it to end. None of the six are playing in college.”
Blaire Balestrini walked, stolen second and scored the first of two unearned runs in the first inning. Her triple to center field created the 4-1 lead in the fourth. That triple was the 100th of the junior shortstop's career.
Ella Oakes was singled in the second run in the first inning, then led off the fifth with a single to score the last Shikellamy run
The Braves finish 11-11.
DISTRICTS 2/4 CLASS 5A SOFTBALL
SEMIFINAL
PITTSTON 14, SHIKELLAMY 5
Shikellamy;210;110;0 — 5-10-4
Pittston;010;670;x — 14-13-1
Taylor Treas, Shana Kimball (5) and Reagan Wiest. Gianna Adams and Ava Callahan.
WP: Adams. LP: Treas.
Shikellamy: Blaire Balestini triple, run, RBI; Ella Oakes 2-for-4, run, RBI; Allison Minnier 2-for-3, run RBI.
Pittston: Bella Giardina 2-for-4, 2 doubles, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Adams 2-for-4, triple, 3 RBIs; Julia Mehal double, 3 runs, RBI; Marina Antal 2-for-4, double, homer, 2 runs, 2 RBIs.