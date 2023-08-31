SUNBURY — Thursday's game between Shikellamy and Mifflinburg was truly a tale of two halves.
The Braves got a jump on the Wildcats with three first-half goals. However, Mifflinburg responded with two goals in the final 40 minutes, ultimately falling short, 3-2, in a Heartland Athletic Conference-crossover matchup.
"First half was very good; second half we let up our pressure," said Shikellamy coach Jon Steese. "We gotta couple of things that we need to work on. We had a very similar game on Tuesday (against Juniata). We were up 3-0, and ended with the same score. So (there are) a couple of things that we need to work on in our midfield and our defense, but overall you can never be upset with a win.
"We're also young this season. So there's definitely things that we need to adjust and work on here as the season progresses."
During the first 20 minutes of the game both teams had decent scoring opportunities, but the defenses prevailed. Then, at the 19:28 mark of the first half, Ryan Williams curved the ball into the net on the right side of the field to put the Braves on the board.
With that goal, Williams set a new school record for Shikellamy (2-0) with 48 in his career.
"He's a spark plug," Steese said. "He gets the ball rolling, gets the game going, and we sort of go the same way as where he goes. So as long as he's on doing his job, then we know that we have the momentum once he gets going. He likes to start off quick."
About seven minutes after Williams' goal, the Braves added another when Jesse Kearney's shot rolled into the net off a rebound for a 2-0 lead. One minute and three seconds later, Cole Lynch jetted past multiple defenders for the Braves' third and final goal of the match.
"Jesse, as a sophomore, hasn't played a whole lot of varsity, and he gets in there," Steese said. "He's a worker. He'll put everything out there that he can and he's scrappy, so he's getting in there. Cole's the same way. I mean both of those guys have engines. You watch them out here and they just go."
Mifflinburg (1-2) opened the second half with a more aggressive style of play and dominated possession during the final 40 minutes.
Moses Knepp broke through for the Wildcats at the 34:27 mark to bring it to a two-goal deficit. With 13:59 left to play, Kellon Brubaker finished on a cross from Collin Dreese to trim the Braves' lead to one.
"Mifflinburg was just trying to take advantage of the outside flanks," Steese said. "They were trying to turn the corner, which, at halftime, I talked to the guys and told them that's exactly what they're trying to do, and they were successful on it. They hit that backside runner for the goal. We got a couple of young guys on the defense that need to develop the awareness of where everybody is."
The Wildcats had a few golden opportunities that couldn't find the back of the net during the second half. Shortly after Knepp's score, Tim Dowhower nearly gave the Wildcats another, but his shot sailed right of the post. Dylan Seigel nearly tied the game with about seven minutes remaining, but Braves goalkeeper Nathaniel Allar was there for the save.
Mifflinburg registered nine corner kicks, six of which came in the second half. The Braves earned only three, all in the first half. Mifflinburg fired slightly more shots, 12-11. That included a 5-1 advantage in the second half for the Wildcats.
"We don't quit playing," said Mifflinburg coach Dan Gehers. "We played 80 minutes. We weren't the ones getting tired out there, they were, even though we only have so many players."
Allar made five saves in the win for the Braves, while Nickali Conklin saved six for the Wildcats.
Shikellamy 3, Mifflinburg 2
First half
S: Ryan Williams, 19:28; S: Jesse Kearney, 12:18; S: Cole Lynch, 11:15.
Second half
M: Moses Knepp, 34:27; M: Kellon Brubaker, 13:59.
Shots: M 12-11. Corners: M 9-3. Saves: Mifflinburg 6 (Nickali Conklin); Shikellamy 5 (Nathaniel Allar).