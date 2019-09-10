Shikellamy boys soccer posts first win

SUNBURY — Carlos Sevilla and Cam Cowder scored goals less than 10 minutes apart late in the second half, giving Shikellamy its first win of the season, 3-2 over Williams Valley in nonleague boys soccer match Monday.
The Braves (1-3 overall, 0-3 Heartland-I) broke a scoreless tie nearly six minutes into the second half when freshman Owen Welliver headed in his first varsity goal. The Vikings scored twice in an eight-minute span and held the 2-1 lead for 10 minutes.
"Our guys put together an overall very good game but they kept turning us away," said Shikellamy coach Jon Steese. "When they got up one, our guys picked up the intensity and went after them."
Sevilla tied the score with an assist from Nick Koontz. Then with 1:38 to play, Cowder — who assisted on Welliver's tally — buried the game-winner.
Shikellamy 3, Williams Valley 2
Second half
S-Owen Welliver (Cam Cowder), 34:06; WV-David Kendall, 29:53; WV-Caleb Machmer, 21:39; S-Carlos Sevilla (Nick Koontz), 11:13; S-Cowder, 1:38.
Shots: S 17-3. Corners: S 4-2. Saves: Williams Valley 8 (Joey Darker); Shikellamy 3 (Ben Gross).
Saturday
Central Mountain 2, Shikellamy 0
First half
CM-Gentzel, 0:53.
Second half
CM-Leathold (Gentzel), 34:44.
Shots: CM 6-3. Corners: CM 9-1. Saves: Central Mountain 1; Shikellamy 3 (Gross).
Greenwood 8, Upper Dauphin 0
ELIZABETHTOWN — Grant Kauffman and Glenn Rice each scored a pair of goals to spark Greenwood to a Tri-Valley League shutout.
Danny Bellis added a goal and two assists in the win.
Greenwood 8, Upper Dauphin 0
First half
G-Glenn Rice (Danny Capozzoli, Avery Morder), 2:00; G-Rice (Danny Bellis), 14:00; G-Grant Kauffman (Ethan Jezewski), 30:00.
Second half
G-Kauffman, 45:00; G-Capozzoli (Keegan Yeingst), 45:00; G-Jackson Beaver (Bellis), 54:00; G-Bellis (Jezewski), 56:00; G-Javier Fuentes (Sam Myers), 73:00.
Shots: G 16-1. Corners: G 2-0. Saves: Greenwood 1 (Aaron Bollinger); Upper Dauphin 8 (Snyder 6, Buss 2).
JV score: G 12-0.
Tri-Valley 2, Lourdes Regional 1
HEGINS — Jay Wilcox broke a 1-all tie in the 68th minute to lift Tri-Valley to a Schuylkill League win.
Lourdes Regional's Adam Sandri scored the game-tying goal in the 24th minute with an assist from Layth Kanafani.
Tri-Valley 2, Lourdes Regional 1
First half
TV-Bryce Felty, 19:40; LR-Adam Sandri (Layth Kanafani), 24:30.
Second half
TV-Jay Wilcox, 68:59.
Shots: TV 15-9. Corners: TV 6-4. Saves: Lourdes Regional 13 (Nick Demanicor); Tri-Valley 8 (Kole Ney).
Meadowbrook Christian 10, Forbes Road 5
MILTON — Dillon Stokes scored four goals, including the 100th of his career, as the Lions won the nonleague game.
Esteban Garicia also had four goals for Meadowbrook Christian. Grant Williams and Elijah Trutt also scored for the Lions.
Meadowbrook Christian 10, Forbes Road 5
First half
MC-Grant Williams; MC-Elijah Trutt; MC-Dillon Stokes; MC-Esteban Garcia, FR-Holden Lupey; FR-Shane Coffman; MC-Garica
Second half
MC-Stokes; FR-Lupey; MC-Garcia; FR-Jonas Shanemer; MC-Garcia; FR-Isaac Kuhn; MC-Stokes; MC-Stokes.
Shots: MC 21-6.
Northumberland Christian 4, Columbia County Christian 1
BLOOMSBURG — Aaron Knauss and Henry McElroy each tallied two goals and an assist to help the Warriors overcome the loss of four injured starters.
Northumberland Christian (4-1-1 overall, 3-0-1 ACAA) scored three unanswered goals after Columbia County knotted it a 1.
Northumberland Christian 4, Columbia County Christian 1
First half
NC-Aaron Knauss (Henry McElroy), 2:00; CCC-Austin George, 14:00; N-A. Knauss (Cole Knauss), 31:00.
Second half
N-McElroy (Logan Kauffman), 54:00; N-McElroy (A. Knauss), 72:00.
Shots: NC 11-4. Corners: 6-3. Saves: Northumberland Christian 3 (Luke Snyder); Columbia County Christian 7 (Caleb Yocum).