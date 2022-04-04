The path to a fourth consecutive division championship for Shikellamy boys track and field could have a few hurdles waiting to trip up the Braves. If they can clear those obstacles, winning a second straight District 4 Class 3A crown might be an even bigger challenge.
The Braves opened the Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I season last week by beating rival Selinsgrove. Shikellamy coach Jonny Evans still expects tough meets with Williamsport and Shamokin. The Millionaires will visit Shikellamy on April 27.
In addition, Evans said that the other teams in the HAC-I — Mifflinburg, Jersey Shore and Central Mountain — all have a lot of good athletes who will compete at a high level each week.,
As for the race for the district title next month in Williamsport, Evans thinks things will get even tougher for his squad.
“With Danville and Lewisburg (which compete in HAC-II) both now in Class 3A, they bring a major challenge in the postseason as they are two of the best programs around,” Evans said.
“It should be an exciting season with a lot of closely contested dual meets and a very competitive postseason,” he added.
“One year ago, the landscape of high school track and field was one where half of every team was made up of inexperienced rookies, having missed the 2020 season because of COVID-19,” Evans said.
“We made the most of the 2021 season, but our kids missed out on many important opportunities with the loss of COVID-canceled invitationals.”
He said that with a full lineup of dual meets and invitationals on this year’s schedule, “We hope to get things back on track in 2022.”
Evans believes that the division is balanced, and he hopes his Braves will be in the mix with the other title contenders.
The eighth-year coach, whose record is 39-7, said the strengths of this group will be in the sprints, relays and pole vault. Lack of depth and inexperience in the senior class is a primary concern.
Thirteen of the team’s top returning athletes qualified for the district meet, and one of them, junior Chase Morgan, qualified for the state meet in Shippensburg.
Across the river, Selinsgrove coach Brian Catherman’s squad has outstanding numbers but must gain experience to compete with the top teams, he said.
Before the start of the season, Catherman predicted that Shikellamy would be the front-runner and that Williamsport would be the next team to challenge the Braves.
“We are in the middle of the pack with Jersey Shore. Mifflinburg, Shamokin and Central Mountain will round out the rest” he said.
“I have the most athletes out this year since the 2000s,” Catherman said. “It’s a great working group with hopes to compete with every team. I have a lot of new talent that will enhance many areas."
Catherman said his main returners have worked all winter to be in the best shape they have been in years, and the biggest strengths will be in the hurdles, throws and jumps. He said there are also some great individuals in the distance and mid-distance events.
“In the sprints, we will be very young but they are talented. My biggest weakness is the inexperience of all the new athletes that have come out for the team, but we should get better as the season goes as they catch up to understanding track and field.’’
Top returners for the Seals, who were 5-2 (4-2 HAC-I) last season, are seniors Dylan Wagner and Xavier Lopez, hurdles; junior Max Maurer, seniors Dominic Parise, Damian Catherman, Aidan Shay and Ryan Bogush and sophomore Carter Young, throws; senior Nate Hackenberger and junior Michael Stebila, jumps; seniors Donovan Goundie, Jarrett Lee and Ryan Mangels, sprints; senior Evan Pickering and sophomore Evan Dagle, mid-distance; sophomore Derick Blair and junior Zack Wentz, distance; and junior Damian Hahn, pole vault.
With only 28 athletes on his roster, Mark Reitz said Mifflinburg’s biggest concern will be inexperience in hurdles and low numbers in the distance events.
The return of experienced jumpers, sprinters, mid-distance runners and relays, along with senior Josh Antonyuk in the throws, will be team strengths, he said.
Other key returners, in addition to Antonyuk, will be sophomore Collin Dreese, distance and relays; senior Dan Reimer, sprints and relays; junior Carter Breed, sprints, and jumps; senior Lane Yoder, jumps; junior Josh Reimer, mid-distance and relays; senior Ashton Breed, sprints, relays and hurdles; senior Izzak Grodotzke, pole vault; senior Alex Miller, jumps; and seniors Jacob Bingaman and Dan Walter, mid-distance.
After a shortened season last year, because of the COVID pandemic, and no season the year before, veteran Shamokin coach Mike Rogers is glad to see the participation in track and field in Coal Township return to normal this season.
That good news is tempered with the graduation loss of one of the school’s more dynamic athletes in recent years and the departure of another who was not far behind in talent.
Billy Delbaugh was the top scorer for the Indians as he capped his senior season by becoming the school’s first PIAA medalist in more than a decade.
Delbaugh placed eighth in the Class 3A 400 meters and was also a key to the Indians’ 4x400 relay, which won the district title. The other key departure was fellow relay runner Ryder Zulkowski, who transferred before the start of the school year to Archbishop Wood in the Philadelphia area.
The 4x400 unit returns the other half of the relay, with junior Colton Lynch and senior Santino Carapellucci.
Rogers has plenty of athletes returning who have already done well in the postseason, with more than 40 athletes on the roster.
“There is a great team atmosphere,” Rogers said.
The Indians will try to put together another 4x100 relay, an event in which they took third in the HAC Southern Sectional. Three of the four return, with the loss of Zulkowski. Back for another run are seniors Max Madden and Carter Smink and sophomore Jason Alderson.
Lynch set the sophomore class record by finishing second in the 400 at the district meet in 50.9.
Returning senior Marcus Moyer placed third in the district high jump last year.
Rogers, in his 22nd season, said that staying healthy will be a big key this season. Last year’s Indians finished 3-5, 2-4 in HAC-I.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
HEARTLAND ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
DIVISION I
MIFFLINBURG
Coach: Mark Reitz
Classification: District 4 Class 3A
Roster: seniors, Lane Yoder, jumps; Dan Walter, mid-distance; Josh Antonyuk, throws; Dan Reimer, sprints, relays; Michael Lesher, throws; Ashton Breed, hurdles, sprints; Jacob Bingaman, mid-distance; Alex Miller, jumps; Ty Stroup, throws; Izzak Grodotzke, distance, pole vault; Omar Whiting, sprints, jumps; Cannon Griffith, jumps, mid-distance; Christian Zawalick, sprints; juniors, Carter Breed, sprints, Sean Grodotzke, sprints, vault; Mason Smith jumps; Joshua Reimer, sprints; Logan Hackenberg, throws; Arnold Troup, jumps, sprints; sophomores, Collin Dreese, distance, mid-distance; Bryant Groff, hurdles; Benjamin Reimer, sprints; Kellon Brubaker, distance; freshmen, Ben Reitz, throws; Ethan Allen, hurdles; Radwil Susan, mid-distance; James Donlin, hurdles; Jacob Antonyuk, throws.
SELINSGROVE
Coach: Brian Catherman
Classification: District 4 Class 3A
Roster: seniors, Nate Aument, sprints, jumps, throws; Bryce Anderson, sprints; Ryan Bogush, throws; Damien Catherman, throws; Donovan Goundie, sprints; Nate Hackenberger, jumps; Brandon Hile, sprints, jumps, throws; Jarrett Lee, sprints; Xavier Lopez, hurdles; Leo Martinez, pole vault; Ryan Mangels, sprints; Dominic Parise, throws; Evan Pickering, mid-distance; Sheldon Price, jumps; Aidan Shay, throws; Dylan Wagner, hurdles; juniors, Elisha Cruz, distance; Philip Gesumaria, sprints; Reece Fellman, sprints; Spencer George, throws; Damian Hahn, pole vault; Jon Shaeffer-Kauffman, hurdles; Max Maurer, throws; Nick Ritter, sprints; DaRell Scholl, sprints; Zack Smith, sprints; Michael Stebila, jumps; Lucas Yoder, sprints; Zach Wentz, distance; sophomores, Jett Ashburn, pole vault; Derick Blair, distance; Evan Dagle, mid-distance; Brady Deivert, hurdles; Chris Fishbein, sprints; Luke Hackenberger, jumps; Aiden Lewis, throws; Brendan Long, distance; Colin Melhorn, throws; Adam Renn, sprints; Logan Rodkey, sprints; Tyler Rule, jumps; Brant Shellenberger, jumps; Trent Turner, pole vault; Ari Varias, sprints; Carter Young, throws; Emerson Zobal, jumps; freshmen, Bannon Blair, jumps; Jack Kappen, sprints; Wyatt Kobel, sprints; Connor Lawrence, sprints; Andrew Martinez, hurdles, sprints; William Magee, distance; Evan Metzger, hurdles, sprints; Ryan Mowery, sprints; Gabe Schaeffer, mid-distance, distance; Henry Wetmiller, jumps.
SHAMOKIN
Coach: Mike Rogers
Classification: District 4 Class 3A
Roster: seniors, Santino Carapelluci, 4x800, 4x400, 800; Marcus Moyer, high jump; Brenden Rogers, 1600; Dallas Sciccatano, hurdles; Wade Alleman, pole vault; Reese Alleman, 100, 200; Joey Tarr, 100, 200, long jump; Carter Smink, hurdles, 200, long jump; Riley Macaruso, shot put, distance, javelin; Henry Stevens, shot put, javelin; John Kodack, shot put, discus, javelin; Max Madden, 100, 200, 4x100; Zqaire Campbell, hurdles; Ashan Clinton, shot put, discus; Robert Harvey, shot put, distance; Garrett Kitchen, shot put, discus; Daniel Seratto, javelin, shot put; juniors, Brett Nye, shot put, discus, 100; Colton Lynch, 400, 200, 4x400; Mitchell Knowles, long jump, triple jump; Isaiah Mumford, 100, 200, 4x100; Eric Zalar, shot put, discus; Ayden Mikulak, 1600, 3200; Kolin Redd, 100, 200; Jayden McKeen, 4x800, 4x400, 400, 800; Corey Adams, 100, 200; Brian Martinez, pole vault; Agam Patel, 1600, 800; Stephen Osby, long jump, triple jump;; Garrett Nye, javelin, 110 high hurdles; Caleb Broscious, 1600, 3200; Anthony Feudale, 1600, 800, 3200; Knowledge Artis-Jones, 100, 800, 3200; long jump; Vance Shiko, 1600, 3200; sophomores, Michael Artman (NA); Owen Amato, 1600, 3200; Jace Shipe, 1600, 800; Jason Alderson, long jump, triple jump, 300 intermediate hurdles, 4x100, 200; Jacob Erdman, 1600, javelin.
SHIKELLAMY
Coach: Jonny Evans
Classification: District 4 Class 3A
Roster: seniors, Jaiden Alvarez, javelin; Jaryel Antompietri-Cotte, mid-distance; Luis Berrios, pole vault; -Landon Einsig, sprints; Alex Geiser, throws; Scott Miller, mid-distance; Najmir Mitchell, jumps; John Peifer, mid-distance; Samuel Tarsa, throws; Braydon Wertman, javelin; Micah Zellers distance; juniors, Zachary Allar, throws, jumps; Rhandy Castillo, javelin; Mason Deitrich, jumps; Trent Fessler, throws; Elijah Fernandez, sprints; Tim Gale, mid-distance; Nicholas Koontz, mid-distance; Logan Krick, throws; Rashawn Martin, hurdles; Mason Moore, throws; Chase Morgan, sprints; Herman Pagan-Alvarez, distance; Carlos Rosado-Santiago, throws;, Cooper Rouse, throws; Isaac Schaffer-Neitz, sprints; Matthew Shaffer, jumps; Camrin Smith, jumps; Karmeer Tilford, sprints; Ethan Turber, throws; Dillon Zechman, throws; sophomores: Mario Argueta, throws; Bradyn Auman, throws; Osvaldo Baez, throws; Taj Berry, hurdles; Nathaniel Bradigan, throws; Nicholas Bradigan, throws; Joniel Bruno, sprints; Teagan Carper, throws, jumps; Mason Cianflone, distance; Lucas Dunkelberger, distance; Andy Hallman, throws, pole vault; Bailey Hallman, distance; Michael Holmes, throws; Charles Keener, pole vault; Kaleb Kline, distance; Cameron Lenner, hurdles, jumps; Logan McAllister, hurdles; Jayden Packer, jumps; Carter Reed, distance; Luke Snyder, hurdles, throws; Preston Spontarelli, throws; Aiden Tressler, mid-distance; Lucas Wetzel, throws; Ryan Williams, mid-distance; freshmen, Austin Delgado, distance; Max Gross, throws; Samuel Hennett, distance; Cole Lynch, sprints; Les McCormick, pole vault; Bryce Morgan, sprints, pole vault; John Rosinski, throws; Griffin Snyder, pole vault; Connor Steese, javelin; Derek Turber, throws; Christopher Winston, sprints.