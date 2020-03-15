Every time Andrew Arnold sends his Danville boys bowling squad into a team competition, he has a number in mind.
The number Arnold hopes the Ironmen can hit during the three-game qualifying block is 3,000. If they’re above 3,000, Arnold believes the Ironmen are in good shape heading to a set of games using the Baker (alternate frames) format.
If Danville is below 3,000, that puts even more emphasis on its Baker scores.
Two weeks ago, in Lancaster County, Arnold’s five-man unit popped a 3,009 during the qualifying block before averaging just more than 222 in the Baker portion. That combined number (4,344) enabled the Ironmen to finish second in qualifying.
That also earned Danville a return trip to the Pennsylvania state championships that were to be held this weekend in suburban Pittsburgh — that competition has been put on hold indefinitely by the uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus outbreak — and put them into a six-team stepladder bracket to determine the team winner.
The Shikellamy girls also won the team title.
Following best-of-three victories over Shikellamy and top qualifier Cedar Crest, respectively, the Ironmen were crowned Eastern Regional champs.
“As the year went on, we grew and got better,” said Arnold, whose Ironmen finished second in the Heartland Athletic Conference standings. “I wasn’t really sure what was going to happen down at regionals, but I knew we had a good chance.
“I wasn’t sure how the new freshman (Alex Hoover) coming on to varsity, how he would perform. He did well and the whole team bowled pretty good, so we did well through the qualifying and then we did really well through the Baker portion, which isn’t usually a strong suit of ours. And then we were able to carry it through the semis and finals.”
Junior Kyle Kizis popped a team-best 643 during the qualifying set — including a 256 in Game 3 — while Hoover scored a 618 that included a 234 in the middle game, and senior Caden Mutchler tacked on a 609 in the No. 5 hole.
Senior Kyle Sassaman wound up banking a 591, while senior Alan Lynn registered a 548 as the Ironmen went from 943 to 1,002 to 1,064 to slide past Arnold’s magic number.
“During the team, I didn’t necessarily bowl as good as I wanted, to but Hoover was right there to pick me up and we were able to maximize pins,” Sassaman said.
“That’s what it’s all about.”
Despite being eliminated in the semifinals, Shikellamy also was one of the teams that earned an invite to states, as was HAC regular-season champ Midd-West. Milton, the fourth HAC entry, wound up 16th in qualifying and was eliminated.
Thanks to a 748 (232-247-269) from senior anchor Carter Thomas, and a 652 from Kaden Foulds that included a 278 game, Shikellamy (3,149) actually was in front of Danville when the Baker portion began. Eventually, the Braves qualified third.
“We fell off a little,” Thomas said. “There were some good games in the Baker, but there were a couple not-so-great ones.”
Midd-West was able to squeeze into the stepladder following a 634 from Brandon Hartley — he collected a 241 in Game 1 — and a 607 from Jacob Schenck. Fifth during qualifying, the Mustangs ousted Truman before falling to Cedar Crest in the semis.
One day earlier, during the singles competition, Thomas reached the championship stepladder after averaging just over 230 during his five-game qualifying block. He ousted bowlers in the quarters and semis before falling 214-182 in the title match.
“He had a huge weekend,” Shikellamy coach Mark Derr said. “Just missed winning the regional singles championship. … He was really good the next day.
“We were using this as our motivation all year long. Get to this point and let it all hang out and they did. Kaden rolled a big game, had the high game of the tournament.”
Sassaman (1,123), Kizis (1,092) and Shikellamy’s Eli McKercher (1,075) also advanced to the stepladder finals after finishing fifth, eighth and 11th, respectively, during qualifying. They also locked up invitations to the state singles championships.
“I’m really excited about how I did individually and then also how the team performed,” said Sassaman, who is in his second season in the Danville program. “We all knew we had the talent to take the team title and whatnot; we’ve got a bunch of good bowlers.
“We were hoping to get a couple people in the singles, and we did just that.”
Shikellamy’s girls went one better in the Eastern Region singles competition, as freshman Emma Fetterman topped the field with an impressive five-game block (1,168) featuring games of 241, 243, 237, 204 and 243.
Senior Sierra Pehowic was sixth in qualifying (1,051) after rolling a 275 in game 4, while fellow senior Sydney Knauer was ninth with a 999.
Fetterman won her semifinal-round match in the stepladder bracket, but lost 181-170 in the title match to Governor Mifflin’s Emily Breidegam.
“For Emma’s first time down there, she did really good,” said Derr, whose Braves lost one game during regular-season play.
The Braves weren’t finished, however, as Knauer (606), Pehowic (575), Fetterman (558) and Barb Herman (517) helped Shikellamy qualify second in the team competition. Makayla Grenell and Kelly Sprenkel shared the other spot in team play.
Selinsgrove also reached the stepladder finals following a sixth-place finish in qualifying, as the Seals popped a 3,473. Maddie Rowan (552) and Izabel Heimbach (531) were the top scorers for the Seals, who finished third in the HAC standings.
Mifflinburg finished seventh, while Midd-West wound up in 14th place.
The Braves then eliminated Selinsgrove in the stepladder semis before sidelining top-seeded Mifflin in the final.
For the Braves, prevailing on the final weekend of February enabled Derr’s club to claim Eastern Region bragging rights for the third year in a row.
“We were bowling on some pretty tough lane conditions down there, so it was a little touch-and-go through the first part of it,” Derr said. “But they figured it out.”
“It’s exciting that we won and were able to bring another one home,” said Pehowic. “Since we won, there’s always going to be people watching, and they know that so-and-so is the champs.”