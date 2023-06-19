The Daily Item
Shikellamy and Danville, which both claimed team titles in track & field this season, are well represented on The Daily Item’s boys track & field all-star team.
Shikellamy is coming off a season in which it won the District 4 Class 3A team title and filled seven spots on the first and second teams. Chase Morgan, who pocked two medals at states, is a first-teamer in the 100 and a second-teamer in the 200. Jayden Packer joined Morgan in the first team after placing sixth in the pole vault at Shippensburg.
Tim Gale represents the Braves on the second team in the 800 after placing second at districts and 12th states. The Braves also had all three relay squads make the all-star roster. The 4x800 quartet of Ryan Williams, Henry McElroy, Nick Koontz and Gale made first team after coming away with a fifth place medal at states. Both the Braves’ 4x100 and 4x400 are represented on the second team.
Danville, the Class 2A state champions, filled six spots between the two teams. Rory Lieberman, the Daily Item’s boys track athlete of the year, is represented on both teams after becoming the state champion in the 3,200. Lieberman made the second team in the 1,600 after winning the bronze medal at Shippensburg.
Jackson Clarke also has his name etched on both teams after winning silver medals in both the 100 and 200 at states. Clarke fell to Conemaugh Township’s Ethan Black in both finals. Bronson Krainak and Gavin Holcombe also represent the Ironmen on the second team after both picked up state medals in the javelin and pole vault, respectfully.
Selinsgrove also filled six spots on the first and second teams. Colin Melhorn and Max Maurer each appear on both teams after both throwers made the trip to states. Melhorn is a first-teamer in shot put and a second-teamer in discus while Maurer made the first team in discus and the second team in shot put. Brady Deivert (300 hurdles) and Jon Sheaffer-Kaufman (long jump) also represented the Seals on the second team.
Shamokin filled five spots on the first and second teams while East Juniata filled four.
Boys Track and field all-stars
First team
100: Chase Morgan, sr., Shikellamy... finished seventh in the 100 and sixth in the 200 at the Class 3A state meet.
200: Jackson Clarke, sr., Danville... finished second in both the 100 and 200 at the state meet in Class 2A.
400: Colton Lynch, sr., Shamokin... won the District 4 title in the 400 in 49.03 seconds.
800: Thomas Hess, sr., Lewisburg... earned first in the District 4 meet with a time of 1:53.58.
1,600: Logan Strawser, sr., East Juniata... runner up in both the 1,600 and 3,200 at states.
3,200: Rory Lieberman, sr., Danville... won the state title in the 3,200 and finished third in the 1,600.
110HH: Josef Book, jr., East Juniata... qualified for states in both 110 high hurdles and the 300 intermediates.
300H: Josef Book, jr., East Juniata
4x100R: Southern Columbia (Carter Madden, Danny Marzeski, Jaymen Golden, Kyle Christman)
4x400R: Shamokin (Ryder Zulkowski, Benny Delbaugh, Chase Pensyl, Colton Lynch)
4x800R: Shikellamy (Ryan Williams, Henry McElroy, Nick Koontz, Tim Gale)
High jump: Chase Pensyl, soph., Shamokin... finished sixth in the 3A competition at states with a mark of six feet, five inches.
Pole vault: Jayden Packer, jr., Shikellamy... finished sixth at states with a mark of 14-6.
Long jump: Alex Brown, sr., Warrior Run... won first in the District 4 2A meet.
Triple jump: Luke Taylor, sr., Greenwood... finished eighth at states at the 2A level with a mark of 43 feet, four inches.
Shot put: Colin Melhorn, jr., Selinsgrove... earned eighth at states in the 3A competition.
Discus: Max Maurer, sr., Selinsgrove... qualified for states in both shot put and discus
Javelin: Tyler Arnold, sr., Southern Columbia... won the 2A gold medal with a throw of 205 feet, four inches.
Second team
100: Jackson Clarke, sr., Danville
200: Chase Morgan, sr., Shikellamy
400: Benny Delbaugh, soph., Shamokin... finished third at districts with a time of 51.02 seconds.
800: Tim Gale, sr., Shikellamy... finished 12th at states and was the runner up at districts.
1,600: Rory Lieberman, sr., Danville
3,200: Logan Strawser, sr., East Juniata
110HH: Haneef Shavers, soph., Lewisburg... claimed the gold medal at districts in 15.01 seconds.
300H: Brady Deivert, jr., Selinsgrove... finished fourth at districts.
4x100R: Shikellamy (Bryce Morgan, Isaac Schaffer-Neitz, Chase Morgan, Luke Synder)
4x400R: Shikellamy (Tim Gale, Luke Snyder, Ryan Williams, Nick Koontz)
4x800R: Lewisburg (Kieran Murray, Jonathan Hess, Micah Zook, Thomas Hess)
High jump: Tyler Arnold, sr., Southern Columbia... won seventh at states with a mark of six feet, two inches.
Pole vault: Gavin Holcombe, soph., Danville... earned fourth at states with a mark of 14 feet, three inches in 2A.
Long jump: Jon Sheaffer-Kaufman, sr., Selinsgrove... was the runner up at districts.
Triple jump: Jason Alderson, jr., Shamokin... won the District 4 3A title with a mark of 43-8.
Shot put: Max Maurer, sr., Selinsgrove
Discus: Colin Melhorn, jr., Selinsgrove
Javelin: Bronson Krainak, jr., Danville... finished as the runner up and District 4 champion in javelin.
Honorable mention
100: Logan Rodkey, jr., Selinsgrove
200: Logan Rodkey, jr., Selinsgrove
400: Alex Brown, sr., Warrior Run
800: Zane Cassell, sr., Greenwood
1,600: Jonathan Hess, soph., Lewisburg
3,200: Ryan Bickhart, jr., Milton
110HH: Carlos Stuter, soph., Selinsgrove
300H: Rashawn Martin, sr., Shikellamy
4x100R: Danville (Frank Walley, Gavin Fry, Carson Persing, Jackson Clarke)
4x400R: Midd-West (Owen Soloman, Ben Hummel, Wyatt Nelson, Anden Aitkins)
4x800R: Greenwood (Nicholas Stuck, Matthew Tubioli, John Taylor, Zane Cassell)
High jump: Joel Langdon, soph., Milton
Pole vault: Anthony Wendt, sr., Milton
Long jump: Rashawn Martin, sr., Shikellamy
Triple jump: Hobi Forti, soph., Mount Carmel
Shot put: Tyler Arnold, sr., Southern Columbia
Discus: Jake Brackbill, sr., East Juniata
Javelin: Michael Farronato, sr., Mount Carmel