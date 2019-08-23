Shikellamy enters tonight’s opener with Danville a different team from a season ago.
The Braves are coming off a 1-9 season, but coach Todd Tilford likes what he sees out of his 2019 squad.
Like the Ironmen, Shikellamy turns back to the Delaware Wing-T. The Braves switched in the middle of last season, and spent the offseason getting back up to speed with the offense.
“Watching film, they look a lot like us,” Danville coach Jim Keiser said. “They looked good running the ball behind that offensive line.”
Tilford expects the line to be the strength of the Braves this season. His veteran offensive line will be blocking for at least six backs that the Shikellamy coach expects to carry the ball.
“We feel like we have six solid backs this season,” Tilford said. “We feel they are capable of doing different things for us.”
Add in a healthy Drew Balestrini at quarterback, and Keiser worries about the problems the Braves will pose for his young defense.
“Balestrini is a heck of an athlete. We have to be worried about the run and the throw,” Keiser said. “He made good decisions in their scrimmage. He’s going to be very difficult.”
The Ironmen return just three starters from the most potent offense this side of Southern Columbia in 2019. There is a possibility that Danville could have as many as seven freshmen or sophomores see serious time on the field.
“They are tough to prepare for because even in the scrimmages — wearing practice jerseys — you aren’t sure who is who,” Tilford said. “We are kind of going in blind. We know what they want to do defensively. The (fullback Joe) Harris kid hurt us last year, and Ian Persing is a playmaker.”
Joining Harris and Persing on the offensive side is quarterback K.J. Riley, who led the central Susquehanna Valley with 2,557 yards and 22 touchdowns last season. Danville will move back to more of a basic Delaware Wing-T set this season, with not as much spread offense as last season.
“We think they are going to work some play-action,” Tilford said. “They are always good at that, and work some waggle down the field.”
Danville’s youngsters got some experience in the scrimmage against North Schuylkill this past Saturday. The Spartans expect to be one of the top 3A schools in District 11, and have a linebacker headed to Penn State, and a defensive tackle headed to Towson.
“That scrimmage was huge for us. All those young guys got a chance to see what it’s all about,” Keiser said. “The first thing they said when they came off the field is how much quicker the game is than it is in junior high.”
That youth will also carry over defensively for the Ironmen. Persing, Harris and Colton Sidler are the lone defenders back for Danville — all are linebackers. Danville plans to start three freshmen on defense — middle linebacker Mason Raup, along with Carson Persing and Ty Stauffer at cornerback.