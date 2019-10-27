WILLIAMSPORT — Shikellamy got a string of three consecutive goals, and freshman goalie Cassie Ronk made 11 saves to propel the Braves past Selinsgrove 3-2 on Saturday in a District 4 Class 3A semifinal.
“We didn’t play the controlled style that we normally like to play,” said Shikellamy coach Mick Bilger. “But we took advantage of the shots we had.”
Selinsgove had twice defeated Shikellamy during the 2019 regular season, and jumped to a 1-0 lead 22 minutes on a goal by Lilian Poust.
That’s when Shikellamy caught fire. Despite being outshot for the game, the Braves found themselves moving on to play for District 4 gold.
Selinsgrove outshot Shikellamy 16-9 for the game, including an 8-4 clip in the second half.
“I thought both teams played well, and I thought we had a lot of good opportunities,” Selinsgrove coach Cheryl Underhill said. “They just took advantage of theirs.”
The Braves (11-5-3) got a goal on a penalty kick by Eryn Swanger to tie the game with 9:17 left in the first half.
Then, as the rain came down harder and harder, the Braves got goals from Wiley Egan and Paige Fausey in a span of four minutes to make it a 3-1 game with fewer than 15 minutes left.
Perhaps the biggest moment of Shikellamy’s victory came two minutes before Egan’s go-ahead tally. Selinsgrove generated a corner with 20:37 left, and the game tied. The ball caromed out of the box, was lined up for a shot toward the upper right corner of the net, but Ronk deflected the ball away and the Seals were denied. That was Ronk’s 11th save of the game.
“I’ve worked incredibly hard to get to this point, and that’s a credit to the coaches,” Ronk said. “It was a matter of, ‘Don’t let this ball in.’ I knew it would be a very tough game, but I’m happy we pulled through.”
Ronk’s performance in net didn’t surprise Underhill.
“We knew she was very aggressive in the net and aggressive to the ball,” Underhill said.
“She’s very composed,” Bilger said of his freshman keeper.
Poust scored with 2:18 left to pull the Seals to within one, but that was as close as they got.
Now, Shikellamy advances to face Northern Tier League rep and reigning District 4 champion Athens.
“We like the challenge,” Bilger said. “We don’t look ahead to opponents, but we’ll be excited to play them.”
DISTRICT 4 CLASS 3A
SEMIFINAL
At Loyalsock H.S.
SHIKELLAMY 3, SELINSGROVE 2
First half
Sel-Lilian Poust,17:38; Shik-Eryn Swanger (penalty kick), 9:17.
Second half
Shik-Wiley Egan, 18:12; Shik-Paige Fausey, 14:50; Sel-Poust, 2:18.
Shots: Sel, 16-9. Corners: Sel, 6-5. Saves: Shikellamy 11 (Cassie Ronk); Selinsgrove 3 (Alivia Ravy).